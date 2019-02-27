'No agreement reached' at Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong have failed to reach an agreement on denuclearization in Vietnam. Read here for the latest developments.
6:39 The White House has said "no agreement was reached" between Kim and Trump and meetings will continue in the future. "The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. "No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."
6:30 Several news outlets have reported that Trump and Kim ended the talks early and that both had left the venue without holding a scheduled working lunch and signing ceremony. It is unclear whether it was because of a deadlock in their nuclear negotiations.
6:18 The White House has announced a schedule change and said Trump will hold a solo press conference.
4:35 When asked if he was ready to denuclearize and Kim responded through an interpreter and said: "If I was not ready, I wouldn't be here." Kim's remark prompted Trump to add, "That might be the best answer you've ever heard."
4:08 Kim answered a question from a foreign journalist almost certainly for the first time ahead of his high-stakes nuclear summit with Trump. When asked by a member of the White House press pool about his outlook on the summit on Thursday, Kim said: "It's too early to say. I won't make predictions. But I instinctively feel that a good outcome will be produced."
2:08 Using an interpreter, Kim told Trump he could assure him he would his best "to bring good results." Trump praised his relationship with Kim and said repeatedly he was in "no rush ... speed is not important to me ... What is important is that we get the right deal. I very much appreciate the no testing."
1:59 After having dinner together on Wednesday evening, Trump and Kim have entered into their second day of talks in Vietnam, starting with a one-on-one meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel. For entrée the two leaders had shrimp cocktail, followed by a main course of grilled sirloin and pear kimchi. Chocolate lava cake was for dessert and their thirst was quenched with a dried persimmon punch.
