Asia

North Korea begins dismantling rocket launch site: monitor

Satellite images suggest Pyongyang was complying with a pledge made to US President Donald Trump in June. The site is believed to have played a key role in North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program.

A file photo from 2012 released by KCNA of a North Korean rocket lifting off from the Sohae launch pad (picture alliance/AP Photo/KCNA)

North Korea has begun dismantling key facilities at an important rocket launching site on the northwest coast of the country, a US-based monitor said Monday, based on its analysis of satellite images.

The July 20 images showed work at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station to dismantle a building used to assemble space-launch vehicles and a nearby rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space-launch vehicles, the 38 North think tank said.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Kim & Trump: Big Deal?

The images suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was complying with his pledge made to US President Donald Trump during a historic summit in Singapore last month.

Read moreWhat's in the document that Kim and Trump signed?

"Since these facilities are believed to have played an important role in the development of technologies for the North's intercontinental ballistic missile program, these efforts represent a significant confidence-building measure on the part of North Korea," Washington-based 38 North said.

Trump told reporters after the June 12 summit that Kim had promised to destroy a key engine test site very soon. But he did not identify the site. Reuters news agency later reported it found out the site was Sohae.

This satellite image, dated July 22, 2018 and provided by 38 North on July 23, shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, North Korea's main missile engine testing site since 2012.

Satellite images indicate that North Korea was destroying key facilities at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station

The think tank's report comes amid doubts that North Korea may not keep its promise of  "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

'Important move'

Jenny Town, managing editor of 38 North, said the dismantling job at Sohae satellite launching station could be an important move to keep negotiations going.

"This could (and that's a big could) mean that North Korea is also willing to forgo satellite launches for the time being as well as nuclear and missile tests. This distinction has derailed diplomacy in the past," she said.

In a tweet early on Monday, Trump rejected a report that he was angry at the slow progress in relations with North Korea.

"Wrong, very happy!" he said. "A Rocket has not been launched by North Korea in 9 months. Likewise, no nuclear tests. Japan is happy, all of Asia is happy," he added.

ap/se (Reuters, AFP)

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onseparate TV screens in Seoul Railway station.

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    April 19, 2018: 'Denuclearization'

    A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, the telephone hotline was connected for the first time since February 2016, so Moon and Kim could talk directly.

  • Südkorea TV Trump Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    April 21, 2018: Kim ends missile tests

    Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

  • People watching Kim and Moon on TV (DW/Alexander Freund)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    April 27, 2018: Historic summit

    Kim and Moon Jae-in meet in the border town of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has divided the two Koreas since the Korean War in 1953. The two leaders vowed to work towards a nuclear-free Korea and pledged an end to war. It was the first time a North Korean leader had set foot across the border since the 1950s and paves the diplomatic way for a Trump-Kim meeting in May or June.

  • Border between North and South Korea

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    April 30, 2018: Seoul turns off broadcasts

    South Korea announces its propaganda loudspeakers are to be switched off for good. They had been silenced temporarily ahead of the inter-Korean summit, which prompted the North to halt its broadcasts, too. Pyongyang also said it would adjust its time zone to that of the South as a symbolic gesture. North Korea has been half an hour behind the South since 2015.

  • USA Donald Trump in Washington (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    May 24, 2018: Trump calls off Kim summit

    After North Korea slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for comparing North Korea and Libya, Donald Trump abruptly canceled the summit. Trump said the move was due to "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed by Pyongyang.

  • USA, Washington: Nordkoreas Unterhändler Kim Yong Chol im Weißen Haus empfangen (picture-alliance/A. Harnik)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    June 1, 2018: Trump backtracks

    A day after scrapping the summit, Trump suggested he was still open to meeting Kim. US and North Korean officials met during the following week and on June 1, Trump met one of Kim's closest aides, Kim Yong Chol, in the White House. Shortly thereafter, Trump said the summit would indeed take place on June 12 in Singapore. "I think you're going to have a very positive result in the end," he said.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during the signing of a document after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018 (Reuters/A. Wallace)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's nuclear saga

    June 12, 2018: Smiles in Singapore

    Trump and Kim met in Singapore as planned. They smiled, shook hands and praised how far they had come in overcoming their previous animosity. The summit ended with both leaders signing a short joint declaration that committed Pyongyang to denuclearize and the US to providing unspecified "security guarantees" to the North. Trump also said he would invite Kim to the White House.

    Author: Alexander Pearson, Nicole Goebel


