News

Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump seek North Korea breakthrough in Hanoi

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting for their second summit in less than a year. There has been little progress on denuclearization since their meeting in Singapore last June.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun formal talks in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, aimed at reaching a breakthrough over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

After a "social dinner" on Wednesday marked by warm pleasantries but lacking in substance, Kim and Trump met Thursday with top aides to advance diplomacy beyond their unlikely diplomatic bromance to build on a historic summit in Singapore eight months ago.

That summit ended with Kim pledging to work toward "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," but there has been little sign of a breakthrough on the issue since Singapore. 

While sounding positive ahead of Thursday's talks, Trump has said he is in "no rush" to reach a comprehensive deal as long as North Korea continues to maintain a freeze on nuclear weapon or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, in place since 2017.

Kim, asked if he was confident about a deal, said, through an interpreter that was "too early to tell, but I wouldn't say I'm pessimistic.

"For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out," he said, in what was believed to be his first ever response to a foreign journalist.

Trump and Kim plan to announce a joint statement at 3:50 p.m. local time (0850 UTC) following their meeting.

What to expect

Speculation is rife that the two sides may formally declare an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

There have also been discussions on partial denuclearization measures, including allowing international inspectors to observe the dismantling of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex.

Other breakthroughs could include the opening of liaison offices and the US permitting projects between North and South Korea, which have so far been blocked due to sanctions.

Since the two sides came back from the verge of war in 2017 over the North's nuclear and missile tests, Trump has repeatedly offered the carrot of economic development and the lifting of sanctions to entice Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear program.

North willing to give up nukes? 

US intelligence officials have said there is no sign North Korea will give up its entire arsenal of nuclear weapons, which the regime views as vital to its survival and as a point of leverage.

"I suspect North Korea will never completely abandon its nuclear program," Wang Jiangyu, a Korea expert at the National University of Singapore, told DW. "My guess is that North Korea will agree that it will not produce additional nuclear weapons and destroy existing ones.

"But North Korea would retain the capacity for nuclear research and development, and could restart its nuclear program at short notice. It's about defining what the two sides actually mean when they talk about abandoning the nuclear program," he said.

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

