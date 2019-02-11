 Kiel University bans full-face veil in classrooms | News | DW | 13.02.2019

News

Kiel University bans full-face veil in classrooms

A spokesman said the move was not exceptional, citing similar decisions by other institutions of higher education. But some politicians have called the decision "untenable," saying it undermines religious freedom.

A woman wearing a niqab

Kiel University on Wednesday announced that it has banned full-face coverings in classrooms, citing the need for open communication that includes facial expressions and gestures.

However, the university in the capital of the German state Schleswig-Holstein clarified that its action did not comprise a full ban. "On campus, students may wear a burqa or niqab, which only has one eyeslit," said university spokesman Boris Pawlowski.

Pawlowski said the decision was not exceptional since other universities, such as the University of Giessen, had imposed similar bans. State Education Minister Karin Prien earlier this month backed the decision and pledged to amend legislation to extend it to all schools in the state.

Read more: Opinion: German court ruling to allow headscarves for teachers means freedom for all

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


'Untenable'

The decision found support among Germany's right-wing politicians, including Alice Weidel, who co-chairs the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"The total refusal of social communication by wearing the full veil is a provocation against our civilization's minimum standards," Weidel said. She described the ban as "correct" and "necessary."

But others hit back, saying the decision has nothing to do with education. Lasse Petersdotter, a local politician with the Green Party, said he believed the decision was "untenable" and possibly violated constitutional rights, such as freedom of religion.

Petersdotter also contested the rationale for the ban, arguing that "lecturers and professors are neither capable of nor tasked with evaluating the facial expressions and gestures of the students."

Read more: Full-face veil ban: How laws differ across Europe

Different approaches

In 2015, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that a blanket ban on teachers wearing headscarves was against the right to religious freedom. However, states have dealt with the matter in varying ways.

Last year, a Berlin court ruled that city authorities had taken the right decision to uphold the state's neutrality law by barring a primary school teaching from wearing a headscarf during classes.

But in 2017, a Muslim teacher won a lawsuit against Berlin city authorities, arguing that they had discriminated against her because she wore a headscarf. The teacher was awarded €8,680 euros ($9,800), although the court noted it was a one-off ruling.

Such bans remain a subject of heated debate across Europe. Several countries, including Austria and Denmark, have put in place partial or full bans on full-face coverings.

Read more: Germany introduces extremism counseling service

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Discrimination against Muslim jobseekers

ls/msh (dpa, KNA)

Denmark bans full-face veils in public

Danish lawmakers have passed a ban on wearing items of clothing in public that conceal the face, which includes some forms of Islamic dress. The government says, however, that the law is not aimed at religions. (31.05.2018)  

Austrian burqa ban: Police raid toy store over a Lego Ninja

Austria's new ban on covering the face was meant to target the burqa. But the law has had police responding to a Lego Ninja, a man dressed as a shark and even the parliamentary mascot. (21.10.2017)  

Constitutional Court strikes down absolute headscarf ban

Germany's highest court has ruled that a complete ban on teachers wearing headscarves is not compatible with religious freedom. The decision overturns one of its own earlier rulings. (13.03.2015)  

Opinion: German court ruling to allow headscarves for teachers means freedom for all

The Federal Constitutional Court has overruled the general prohibition of headscarves in German schools. Rightly so, says Christoph Stark. Karlsruhe's decision backs positive religious freedom in an open society. (13.03.2015)  

Berlin court rules in favor of hijab-wearing teacher

Berlin's Labor Court has ruled that the city violated a teacher's rights by denying her a job. The woman had been told that she could not wear her headscarf while working because of an ideological neutrality law. (09.02.2017)  

Austria's controversial 'burqa ban,' a year on

With few burqa wearers in Austria, police have often been forced to deal with the absurd side effects of the law. Public opinion, however, remains divided one year after the country banned full-face coverings. (01.10.2018)  

Full-face veil ban: How laws differ across Europe

Denmark's parliament has passed a ban on wearing clothes in public that conceal the face. A number of European states have introduced similar legislation. DW takes a look at how other countries approach the issue. (01.06.2018)  

Germany introduces extremism counseling service

The "emel" service will mainly target Turkish and Arabic-speaking families. Germany has seen a dramatic rise in young people becoming radicalized online in recent years. (09.01.2019)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress modestly, though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

Discrimination against Muslim jobseekers  

Frankreich Justiz l Schleierverbot

French 'burqa ban' violates human rights, rules UN committee 23.10.2018

The 2010 French law banning full-face coverings in public disproportionately targets the minority of Muslim women who wear them, the UN body found. They said Paris didn't adequately explain why the ban was necessary.

Niederlande Demonstrantin trägt Burka in Den Haag

Canada's Quebec passes bill banning covered faces in public services 19.10.2017

The Quebec provincial legislature has passed a religious neutrality bill obliging citizens to uncover their faces when giving and receiving public services. Many say the law targets Muslim women.

Muslima mit Niqab beim Autofahren

Germany's top court rejects full-face veiled driver's complaint 19.03.2018

The woman, who wears a niqab, had argued a law against driving with the face covered violated her religious freedom. Germany's top court rejected her motion.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 