Khamenei doubtful Europe can save Iran nuclear accord

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran should not pin its hopes on Europe saving the 2015 nuclear deal and could exit the pact.

"There is no problem with negotiations and keeping contact with the Europeans, but you should give up hope on them over economic issues or the nuclear deal," Khamenei told President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet, according to comments published on his official website.

"The nuclear deal is a means, not the goal, and if we come to this conclusion that it does not serve our national interests, we can abandon it," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

European powers Germany, France and Great Britain have been struggling to ensure Iran reaps the promised economic benefits of the nuclear deal in the wake of the United States' exit from the accord in May.

The first tranche of renewed US sanctions on Iran went into force earlier in August and a second, more significant round on Iran's oil and banking sector will go into effect in November.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Sanctions signed off US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Where's the money? The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Planes, cars and carpets Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Fuel to the fire A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect 'Psychological warfare' Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect EU protection European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions. Author: Keith Walker



Khamenei established a set of conditions for Europe in May and Iranian officials have said the country would stay in the nuclear accord so long as it receives economic benefits.

But European businesses have exited Iran en masse in response to US sanctions, which have hit Iran's economy, pummeled its currency and contributed to soaring inflation. The economic troubles, which began before Washington's exit from the nuclear pact in May, have triggered protests directed at corruption and economic mismanagement.

A raft of European financing proposals to work around US sanctions has so far been slow to develop. Khamenei's comments suggest Iran may be running out of patience with Europe ahead of November's sanctions on the key energy sector.

The country's economic problems have put pressure on Rouhani, a moderate whose administration has come under attack by hardliners who had always opposed the nuclear deal. On Tuesday, he was grilled by parliament.

Parliament has impeached the economy minister as well as the labor minister this month over the deteriorating economic situation.

In a move that will pile more pressure on Rouhani, parliament moved on Wednesday to launch impeachment proceedings against Education Minister Mohammad Bathaei and Industry, Trade and Transportation Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari.

