Iran economy minister impeached

Iran's economy minister Masoud Karbasian was impeached by the country's parliament on Sunday, becoming the second minister in President Hassan Rouhani's cabinet to be fired.

The country's already-weakened economy has been further damaged by the re-imposition of sanctions by US President Donald Trump, which has caused the local currency to plunge.

What happened in parliament?

Karbasian lost the vote of confidence by 137 votes to 121, with two abstentions.

He had been ordered to parliament to explain his ministry's poor handling of the economic crisis.

His critics said he had failed to do enough to shore up the economy ahead of restored US sanctions.

They said the government had squandered the opportunities presented by the 2015 nuclear deal, which had seen longstanding economic penalties withdrawn.

Critics angry at disorganized government

One conservative MP, Abbas Payizadeh, said in a speech ahead of the impeachment vote: "Inefficiency and lack of planning have nothing to do with sanctions. Wrong decisions have harmed the people and led to individuals looting public assets."

Rouhani faces renewed pressure

Hardliners in Iran's parliament have blamed the crisis on Rouhani, a relative moderate who was re-elected last year. As the rial's value has weakened, prices have soared, and many Iranian's have lost their life savings. Meanwhile, the nuclear deal, which was signed by six world powers, is unlikely to hold now that Washington has withdrawn.

Other Iranian leaders replaced

Earlier in August, Iranian lawmakers voted out the labor minister, while last month President Hassan Rouhani replaced the head of the central bank.

Protests quashed but public anger remains

Protests linked to the tough economic situation in the country began last December, spreading to more than 80 cities

and towns and resulting in 25 deaths.

Sporadic protests, led by truck drivers, farmers and merchants in Tehran’s bazaar, have continued regularly since

then and have occasionally resulted in violent confrontations with security forces.

