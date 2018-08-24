 Siemens turns its back on Iran | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Siemens turns its back on Iran

German engineering conglomerate Siemens has announced it's drastically scaling back its business operations in Iran. It's yet another German company to cave in after the United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Siemens worker in Iran (Siemens)

German industrial manufacturing giant Siemens said it was scaling back its Iran business after the reimposition of economic sanctions by the United States.

The Munich-based company explained it would take appropriate steps "to bring business activities in Iran in line with the changing multilateral situation."

Siemens said it would continue to ensure compliance with all export restrictions and regulations "including US secondary sanctions."

US President Donald Trump had slapped fresh punitive measures on Iran in early August after pulling out of the nuclear deal negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump accuses Tehran of financing terrorism.

The US Embassy in Germany welcomed the news in a post on Twitter, pointing out that Siemens was not the only German company to leave Iran.

Massive job cuts?

In a separate news release Friday, Siemens said a report by monthly Manager Magazin that it might cut 20,000 jobs as part of its Vision 2020+ strategy was "completely unfounded."

"We don not follow the reasoning behind the figures named in the article," the company said. "No statements of this kind were made."

Manager Magazin had claimed Siemens aimed to ensure savings from slimming down administrative costs at various divisions.

The report came after Siemens unveiled its new strategy, which sees its five industrial divisions combined into three operating firms to simplify the trains-to-turbines company and make its structure leaner.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

US' Iran deal U-turn worries trading partners

hg/jd (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

No time to rest as Siemens prepares for the future

The German engineering giant is expecting bumper profits in the wake of a massive restructuring that will also cut thousands of jobs. But Siemens believes a new, leaner structure is vital for long-term growth. (15.11.2017)  

Iran deal: compromise with US is 'far away,' says Germany

German Foreign Minister Maas' first talk with his US counterpart Pompeo and National Security Advisor Bolton ended as it began — with the rift over Iran. But Europe's strategy is spot on, said a former US top diplomat. (24.05.2018)  

Geopolitical tensions cloud German export picture

The world is a complicated place, but the immutable laws of international trade have often served to simplify it. That appears to be changing fast, and Germany is in the firing line as risks of a global trade war rise. (29.05.2018)  

Germany probes huge Iran cash transfer request

German authorities have started investigating an Iranian government plan to fly out hundreds of millions of euros from Hamburg to Tehran. German lawmakers have accused the US of "improperly exerting pressure" on Berlin. (10.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US' Iran deal U-turn worries trading partners  

Related content

USA Aktionsgruppe für Iran Mike Pompeo und Brian Hook

US forms action group to increase pressure on Iran 16.08.2018

The US has formed a special action group to review and coordinate all Iran-related activity. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom are among companies ending business in Iran in light of US sanctions.

Flagge EU Iran

How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran 07.08.2018

The EU is using new regulations to persuade companies to continue working with Iran. But protection against US secondary sanctions remains difficult in practice. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Iran Demonstration

Iranian protesters attack Islamic school as sanctions loom 04.08.2018

There is growing anger in Iran over rising inflation and the plunging value of the currency, the rial. The rising tensions come against the backdrop of looming US sanctions that are due to take effect on Tuesday.

Advertisement
The Crystal Serenity cruise ship in the Bering Sea on her way to New York City in 2016

Container ship trials thawed Arctic sea route

The Danish container ship will bring a cargo of fish from East Asia over the Arctic to the Baltic in a first test. 

Total takes over Maersk’s oil business  