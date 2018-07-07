Germany probes huge Iran cash transfer request

The €300 million ($350 million) in question are being held by the European-Iranian Trade Bank, which is owned by the Iranian state but registered in Hamburg with the German central bank, the Bundesbank.

According to a report by Germany's Bild newspaper, Iran wants to fly the money out as soon as possible to avoid the potential freezing of accounts as a result of reimposed US sanctions coming into effect in August.

If the operation goes ahead, it is likely to trigger a strong response from Washington. The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, already told the newspaper that the government of US President Donald Trump was "very concerned" and called on Berlin "to intervene and stop the plan."

Bild reported that the money to be flown out would be passed on to Iranians lacking a valid credit card to use while traveling abroad and in need of cash.

Tough decision ahead

A German Finance Ministry spokeswoman said it would be one of the largest cash transfers ever in German history.

The German Foreign Ministry said the current probe would aim to determine whether the arrangement would be an infringement of existing sanctions and that in order to intervene, there would have to be concrete evidence of illegal activity.

Germany is in a bind over the requested transfer as blocking the move could be politically precarious, because it could mean the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal, which the European Union still hopes to salvage.

Watch video 01:50 Now live 01:50 mins. Share EU unites against Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2xvHV EU unites against Trump over US sanctions on Iran

hg/jd (Reuters, dpa)