 Germany probes huge Iran cash transfer request | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Germany probes huge Iran cash transfer request

German authorities have started investigating an Iranian government plan to fly out hundreds of millions of euros from Hamburg to Tehran. If approved, the move is certain to provoke a strong reaction from the US.

Euro banknotes behind a padlock (picture alliance/dpa)

The €300 million ($350 million) in question are being held by the European-Iranian Trade Bank, which is owned by the Iranian state but registered in Hamburg with the German central bank, the Bundesbank.

According to a report by Germany's Bild newspaper, Iran wants to fly the money out as soon as possible to avoid the potential freezing of accounts as a result of reimposed US sanctions coming into effect in August.

If the operation goes ahead, it is likely to trigger a strong response from Washington. The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, already told the newspaper that the government of US President Donald Trump was "very concerned" and called on Berlin "to intervene and stop the plan."

Bild reported that the money to be flown out would be passed on to Iranians lacking a valid credit card to use while traveling abroad and in need of cash.

Tough decision ahead

A German Finance Ministry spokeswoman said it would be one of the largest cash transfers ever in German history.

The German Foreign Ministry said the current probe would aim to determine whether the arrangement would be an infringement of existing sanctions and that in order to intervene, there would have to be concrete evidence of illegal activity.

Germany is in a bind over the requested transfer as blocking the move could be politically precarious, because it could mean the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal, which the European Union still hopes to salvage.

Watch video 01:50
Now live
01:50 mins.

EU unites against Trump over US sanctions on Iran

hg/jd (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Iran says EU economic proposal to save nuclear deal not enough

With US sanctions looming, European powers hoped to persuade Iran to remain in the 2015 agreement. The countries agreed to continue talks, although Iran's president has said European proposals aren't convincing enough. (06.07.2018)  

Iranians hope for Europe's support as US sanctions bite

The EU has been leading the efforts to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran following the US withdrawal from the international agreement. But the threat of imminent US sanctions is already having an impact on Iranians. (06.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US calls on countries to stop importing Iranian oil  

EU unites against Trump over US sanctions on Iran  

Related content

Österreich Wien - Federica Mogherini und Mohammad Javad

Iran says EU economic proposal to save nuclear deal not enough 06.07.2018

With US sanctions looming, European powers hoped to persuade Iran to remain in the 2015 agreement. The countries agreed to continue talks, although Iran's president has said European proposals aren't convincing enough.

Symbolbild Kündigung Atomabkommen mit Iran durch USA

European allies struggle to curb impact of US sanctions 18.05.2018

The EU has drafted business safeguards to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, including prohibiting firms from complying with US sanctions and sending money to Iran's central bank. Experts doubt such efforts will be enough.

Österreich Wien | Gespräche EU - Iran über Nuklearpolitik | Helga Schmid & Yukiya Amano & Abbas Araghchi

Germany and partners meet in Vienna to discuss Iran nuclear deal 25.05.2018

As the US renews sanctions against Iran, officials from China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany met in the Austrian capital to discuss the nuclear accord. Iran says it wants to keep doing business with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa

Merkel & Li attend Germany-China economic forum – US exports many 'German' cars 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  