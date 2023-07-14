  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsKenya

Kenya: Ruto issues warning against rallies over tax hike

60 minutes ago

The protests are backed by opposition leader Raila Odinga, with more demos expected next week. Hundreds have been arrested and several were killed, as the UN expresses concern about the use of force by authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TvZ1
Tear gas is fired at a protester in Kenya, July 12
The United Nations Human Rights Office appealed for calm and said that firearms should never be used to disperse protestsImage: Luis Tato/AFP

Kenyan President William Ruto Friday warned the opposition against organizing more protests next week, saying "they will not happen."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga's party had earlier in the day called for three more days of protests from June 19 against a Ruto-signed law that raises taxes.

In the latest round of protests earlier this week across the country, at least 10 people were killed, with police forcefully dispersing demonstrators in many places.

More than 50 children were sent to a medical clinic after they were caught in a cloud of tear gas at their school, the Associated Press news agency reported.

More than 300 people were also arrested in connection with Wednesday's protests, the Interior Ministry said.

A spokesman for the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said Friday it was "very concerned by the widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms by police during protests in Kenya."

Protests against tax hikes: DW spoke with people in Nairobi

Odinga calls for protests against law that raises tax

Ruto beat Odinga in August 2022 election. Ruto pledged to be a champion for the poor, but his critics say the tax hikes would hurt already-struggling Kenyans.

Demonstrations have continued through the month, with Odinga calling on people to put pressure on Ruto's government to repeal the law he signed last month.

National religious organizations on Friday also asked Ruto to roll back the law, warning that Kenyans face a level of hopelessness that "can easily inspire insurrection."

Ruto warns against protests

Ruto told his supporters Friday that: "Elections ended August 9 last year. You cannot look for the leadership of this country using the blood of the citizens, the death of the citizens and the destruction of property." 

"These demos will not happen. Listen to me carefully: you cannot use extrajudicial, extra-constitutional means to look for power in Kenya," Ruto added.

Kenyan authorities have blamed the deaths on the protesters, some of whom have thrown rocks at police and vandalized public property.

Some Kenyans have described the new taxes as leaving them with the highest burden they've ever faced.

The finance bill increased value-added tax on petroleum from 8% to 16%, boosted a business turnover tax from 1% to 3% and created a new 1.5% housing tax for salaried workers.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A ship carrying grain passes through the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul

Erdogan claims Putin agreed to renew Black Sea grain deal

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Olaf Scholz next to Xi Jinping with German and Chinese flags in the background

Germany's new China strategy: What Beijing thinks

Germany's new China strategy: What Beijing thinks

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police stand on a runway in Dusseldorf next to an airplane and climate activists

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Society6 hours ago01:33 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian soldier holding up a drone with two hands

Military tech to target Russian troops

Military tech to target Russian troops

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:46 min
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two Harvard University students share a hug as they protest the US Supreme Court ruling that universities may not consider race in admissions

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

Society11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage