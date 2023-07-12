  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
ConflictsKenya

Kenyan protesters take to the street as police fire tear gas

55 minutes ago

Protesters in Kenya demonstrated in several cities, including the capital Nairobi, were met with heavy police presence. The protests come as food prices continue to rise, causing pressure on households.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tkwa
Last week, opposition supporters chant slogans as they participate in a public rally
Last week's demonstrations turned deadly, resulting in the deaths of six peopleImage: Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Kenyan police officers fired tear gas on protesters on Wednesday as they defied a police ban and joined demonstrations called for by opposition leader Raila Odinga against a series of tax hikes.

International organizations call for probe into police brutality 

Last week's demonstrations turned violent with six people killed, according to the Interior Ministry, and saw police being accused of using excessive force.

The police chief warned opposition supporters not to participate in "illegal demonstrations" the day before the scheduled protests, stressing that the organizers had failed to notify authorities of the demonstrations. According to Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, all lawful means would be used to disperse the gatherings. 

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has called for "a thorough investigation into all reported incidents of police brutality." Amnesty International and other rights groups have also condemned the "arbitrary arrests."

Economic pressure on Kenyan households rising 

Odinga's Azimio alliance has vowed to stage protests every week against the policies of President William Ruto's government. Odinga, who lost the August 2022 election to Ruto, alleges that the poll was "stolen" and has been holding anti-government rallies throughout the year. 

However, some Kenyans expressed their concern over the protests, saying that they could not afford the disruption caused by the demonstrations and had little faith in seeing improvements to their economic situation.

Did Raila Odinga use protests for political interest?

The finance bill signed into law by Ruto last month is expected to generate over $2.1 billion (€1.91 billion) for the government but has led to new taxes and increases on basic goods including fuel, food, and mobile money transfers, as well as the controversial levy to fund a housing scheme.

The government argues that these measures will create jobs and reduce public borrowing. Opposition groups assert that the tax hikes will only exacerbate the hardships faced by Kenyans, who are already struggling with the soaring prices of basic commodities like maize flour. 

los/sms (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit take their positions to pose for an official family photo before a dinner hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the presidential palace
Live

NATO summit: Zelenskyy meets with leaders after rebuff

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

PoliticsJuly 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

SocietyJuly 11, 202305:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press Freedom19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage