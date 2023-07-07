  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Far-right populism in Europe
Heat and drought
PoliticsKenya

Kenyan police fire teargas at tax protesters in Nairobi

33 minutes ago

Police used teargas to disperse protests in the Nairobi and Mombasa. Kenyan opposition have called for the protests to condemn new taxes amid a severe cost-of-living crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TZUa
Kenya's opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, speaks during a Reuters interview in Nairobi, Kenya August 29, 2022.
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for the protests against implementing tax hikes suspended by courtImage: Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Kenya's capital Nairobi and other parts of the country on Friday to break up demonstrations called by the opposition against newly imposed taxes.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga's Azimio alliance has called for the demonstrations to protest doubled a new finance law that has the fuel tax and introduced a housing levy for employees.

Addressing some 2,000 supporters outside Nairobi's main business district, Odinga accused the government of failing to tackle the high cost of living.

What happened during the protests?

Odinga, who lost against President William Ruto in the tight 2022 race, announced during the rally plans to launch a petition to remove his rival from office. The opposition leader is hoping to collect 10 million signatures.

"Kenyans elected leaders to parliament and they have betrayed them," the French AFP news agency quoted him as saying. "Ruto himself who took over power illegally has betrayed Kenyans."

Police in Nairobi arrested over 20 people by midday, Police Commander Adamson Bungei said.

Protesters barricaded sections of two roads, the private Daily Nation newspaper reported, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse them.

Police also used tear gas to break up the protesters in the port city of Mombasa. People were seen on local television chanting: "the struggle is not over."

Why are people protesting?

It comes as Kenyans struggle with a biting cost-of-living crisis.

"[President William] Ruto is imposing taxes on us without our consent and making laws whose net effect is to make life increasingly difficult," Odinga's Azimio said in a statement issued earlier this week.

Kenyans keep up price rise protest, defying government ban

President Ruto's government argues that the tax hikes are integral to addressing the country's growing debt repayments and funding job-creating initiatives.

The taxes are projected to annually raise an extra $1.42 billion (roughly €1.3 billion) for the cash-strapped country.

Kenya's High Court ordered that the tax hikes be suspended but the government has raised petrol prices anyway

The opposition senator who had initially lodged the case at the High Court is now seeking a jail sentence for the head of the energy sector regulator, accusing him of contempt.

The court is due to rule on the contempt application on Monday.

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Proteste in Nairobi Kenia

Kenya: Opposition holds protests after failed negotiations

Kenya: Opposition holds protests after failed negotiations

Kenya's opposition leader has been mobilizing protests against President Ruto, who was voted in last year. Protests were halted for a month, only to resume after a negotiation impasse.
PoliticsMay 2, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Unexploded bomblets in Kyiv in July 2022
Live

Ukraine updates: US expected to supply cluster bombs to Kyiv

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

DW Kiswahili Language Day Oti l Videostill

Explainer: Kiswahili – the language that unites Africa? 

Explainer: Kiswahili – the language that unites Africa? 

Culture6 hours ago02:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

The flags of Japan and China painted on a cracked wall

Japan: Data leak case sparks concern over foreign scientists

Japan: Data leak case sparks concern over foreign scientists

Politics56 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

TravelJuly 6, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

TechnologyJuly 6, 202302:17 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage