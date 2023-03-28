Kenyan president vows to tackle criminals at protests

Criminals involved in anti-government protests in Kenya will "be brought to book," the country's president William Ruto said on his visit to Berlin.

Kenya'sPresident William Ruto pledged to take action against the criminals involved in the anti-government protests, he said during a visit to Germany on Tuesday.

"All those involved in criminal activity, whoever they are, whatever their status is, will be brought to book," he said.

Kenyan President Ruto said that 'nobody should trample on the rights of others' and that all Kenyans should submit to the rule of law, on his visit to Germany Image: DW

What do we know so far about the protests?

Protests broke out in Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu on Monday as demonstrators stormed the cities to rally against the rising costs of living and accused Ruto of rigging the elections last year.

The riot police used tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting crowds, who were called on by the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

One man was also shot dead in Kisumu, according to AFP. Police fire also killed a university student since the demonstrations began the previous Monday.

In separate incidents, two properties — one owned by Odinga's family and the other owned by former president Uhuru Kenyatta — were also vandalized by unidentified people.

Kenyatta supported Odinga in the former elections, according to Kenyan media.

What did Ruto say?

Ruto, who is on a diplomatic visit to Germany, promised to take action against the violent acts that occurred at Kenyatta's property.

"My position as president is that the property, the life of everybody, Kenyans and foreigners, will be protected by the government of Kenya," he said regarding the issue.

He said that the police have been granted "operational and financial independence to work."

"It is their duty to ensure that everyone adheres to the rule of law," he said.

