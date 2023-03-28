Kenyan president vows to tackle criminals at protests

President Ruto is currently on a trip to Berlin where he promised to take action against the 'criminals' involved in rampaging the cities of Nairobi and Kisumu and breaking the lawImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance
"All those involved in criminal activity, whoever they are, whatever their status is, will be brought to book," he said.
What do we know so far about the protests?
Protests broke out in Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu on Monday as demonstrators stormed the cities to rally against the rising costs of living and accused Ruto of rigging the elections last year.