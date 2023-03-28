  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Portrait of Kenyan President William Ruto as he speaks at Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023
President Ruto is currently on a trip to Berlin where he promised to take action against the 'criminals' involved in rampaging the cities of Nairobi and Kisumu and breaking the lawImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsKenya

Kenyan president vows to tackle criminals at protests

58 minutes ago

Criminals involved in anti-government protests in Kenya will "be brought to book," the country's president William Ruto said on his visit to Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4POvr

Kenya'sPresident William Ruto pledged to take action against the criminals involved in the anti-government protests, he said during a visit to Germany on Tuesday.

"All those involved in criminal activity, whoever they are, whatever their status is, will be brought to book," he said.

Portrait of Kenyan President Ruto as he gives DW an interview
Kenyan President Ruto said that 'nobody should trample on the rights of others' and that all Kenyans should submit to the rule of law, on his visit to GermanyImage: DW

What do we know so far about the protests?

Protests broke out in Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu on Monday as demonstrators stormed the cities to rally against the rising costs of living and accused Ruto of rigging the elections last year.

The riot police used tear gas canisters to disperse the protesting crowds, who were called on by the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

One man was also shot dead in Kisumu, according to AFP. Police fire also killed a university student since the demonstrations began the previous Monday.

Kenyan protesters clash with police

In separate incidents, two properties — one owned by Odinga's family and the other owned by former president Uhuru Kenyatta — were also vandalized by unidentified people.

Kenyatta supported Odinga in the former elections, according to Kenyan media.

What did Ruto say?

Ruto, who is on a diplomatic visit to Germany, promised to take action against the violent acts that occurred at Kenyatta's property.

"My position as president is that the property, the life of everybody, Kenyans and foreigners, will be protected by the government of Kenya," he said regarding the issue.

He said that the police have been granted "operational and financial independence to work."

"It is their duty to ensure that everyone adheres to the rule of law," he said.

aa/jcg (afp,Reuters)

Escalation of war in Ukraine a concern for all nations: William Ruto, Kenyan President

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk region

Ukraine updates: Russia suffers tank losses in Donetsk

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frank-Walter Steinmeier with William Ruto

Kenya's President William Ruto urges end to war in Ukraine

Kenya's President William Ruto urges end to war in Ukraine

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture2 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Who is Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s new first minister?

Who is Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s new first minister?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights10 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade4 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

BusinessMarch 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage