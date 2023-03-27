  1. Skip to content
A riot police officer kicks a teargas canister lobbed to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga
Police officers clad in riot gear used tear gas against protesters who were hurling stones at themImage: John Muchucha/REUTERS
PoliticsKenya

Kenyan police clash with anti-government protesters

20 minutes ago

Thousands of protesters in Kenya defied a police ban on the demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PKSJ

Kenyan police fired teargas and water cannon against stone-throwing anti-government protesters on Monday.

It was the second time in two weeks that protests against the government and high food prices turned violent.

The flashpoint was in the capital Nairobi where opposition leader Raila Odinga joined protesters.

Security forces also clashed with stone-throwing demonstrators in the city's largest slum Kibera, where protesters set tires ablaze while gangs attacked journalists.

Police chief Japheth Koome insists that the protests are "illegal," but Odinga says Kenyans have a right to demonstrate.

Twice-weekly protests

Odinga is hoping to channel frustrations about the increasingly high cost of living into momentum to oust President William Ruto.

He accuses the government of being illegitimate, claiming Ruto stole last year's election.

Odinga has vowed to press ahead with protests every Monday and Thursday despite a police ban on demonstrations.

"How many here are saying the price of basic commodities should go down, maize flour should go down, cooking oil, school fees and other commodities must come down?" Odinga said.

Kenyan protesters clash with police

During last week's demonstrations, a university student was killed and police arrested more than 200 people, including lawmakers belonging to Odinga's faction in parliament.

Over the weekend, Ruto urged Odinga to face him directly and "stop terrorizing the country."

He was, however out of the country on Monday on an official visit to Belgium and Germany.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta's property damaged

In separate incidents, individuals raided a farm on the outskirts of the capital owned by the family of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta supported Odinga in last year's election.

Odinga's gas cylinder manufacturing business near Nairobi's central business district was also pelted with stones.

Dennis Onyango, Odinga's spokesperson, said he believed the government sent the attackers.

lo/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Indonesien G20 Joe Biden und Xi Jinping

Could the US and China bring peace to Ukraine?

Politics2 hours ago
