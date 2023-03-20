Kenya: Arrests made in anti-government protests

Nairobi police sought to disperse demonstators protesting the cost of living crisis as well as accusing President Ruto of stealing last year's election. Authorities arrested several protestors, including two lawmakers.

Riot police in Kenya lobbed tear gas canisters at demonstrators on Monday who had gathered to protest the administration of President William Ruto. Authorities arrested several protestors, including two opposition lawmakers.

They were demonstrating over the country's punishing cost of living crisis as well as claims that Ruto cheated in last year's national election.

The protest had been called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga narrowly lost to Ruto in last August's polls. He called on his supporters to march to State House, the president's official residence.

Odinga has urged nationwide demonstrations amid signs of rising dissatisfaction with the president. He claims last year's elections were "rigged" in favor of President Ruto.

"I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga said Sunday.

The Ruto government has called the demonstrations illegal, as they were not authorized by the city police.



What happened during the protest?

Police officers clad in riot gear fired tear gas at hundreds protesters, some of whom were throwing rocks, in the capital's impoverished Kibera district who chanted "Ruto must go."

Protesters in Kibera also blocked roads and set tires alight.

They also used tear gas disperse demonstrators gathering in the capital's Central Business District, where many shops and businesses remained closed due to the protest.

Several people were arrested, including at least two opposition members of parliament. Demonstrators were also dispersed in other parts of the country, including Kisumu, the third-largest city in Kenya.

"We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us, " Nairobi protestor Charles Odour told French news agency AFP. "They lie to us every day. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."

High cost of living

The protesters included some former Ruto supporters who felt that he has not delivered on pledges to help working-class Kenyans.

With a sharp drop in the shilling against the dollar, Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities. An ongoing drought has also left millions experiencing hunger.

The inflation rate rose to 9.2% in February from 9.0% a month earlier, although that was down from a high of 9.6% last October.

Ruto has said that his government is laying the foundations of a healthier economy, including cutting reliance on borrowing.

