Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square up for VP debate

All times in GMT/UTC

00:30 The stage in Utah is set with all the usual paraphernalia of a standard televised political debate — along with some trappings that look distinctly 2020.

Clear partitions will divideVice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. The late additional extras serve as a clear reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic rages on less than a month before the November 3 election.

The stakes are high, with the debate coming just less than four weeks ahead of election night on November 3, and days after incumbent US President Donald Trump was released from hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The debate will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT/UTC, 03:00 CET, 04:00 EEST) and will be broadcast by DW online and on television. A live feed can be accessed on DW’s website and YouTube channel from anywhere in the world, or viewers can tune in however they access DW.

Pence and Harris will face off in person at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City but special measures have been put in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

It will be moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

How can I watch it?

On TV — Watch the DW News channel on your TV

Online — Go to the DW online livestream

Youtube — See the DW livestream on YouTube

On this very article — A livestream will be visible at the top of this article

Read more: Opinion: Joe Biden makes courageous choice picking Kamala Harris

They're just VP candidates, why should I watch?

While vice presidential debates are surely secondary to the presidential ones, the unique context surrounding this one has thrust it into the spotlight.

Looming large will be the fact that the VP candidates need to show they are ready to step into the top spot to lead the country if necessary. This could be more likely than ever before as the 2020 presidential race offers the two oldest candidates in American history. Trump is 74, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is 77. Either man would leave office, if they served a full term, as the oldest US president ever; Biden would be sworn in as such.

Trump's recent bout of COVID-19 further highlighted this issue.

The other potential reason to tune in is that Wednesday's debate might be more worthy of its name, after a scarcely comprehensible shouting match between Biden and Trump a week ago. That exchange was perhaps best captured by the moderator, Chris Wallace, who was forced to repeatedly entreat both candidates to behave: "Gentlemen! I hate to raise my voice, but why should I be different to the two of you," an exasperated Wallace asked Trump and Biden at one point. His efforts bore no real fruit.

Read more: Opinion: A chaotic and depressing non-debate

Watch video 02:33 Share No winners in US presidential debate Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jFG9 No winners in US presidential debate

What are their debating styles?

Pence previously hosted a radio show as a congressman and is known for his cool, calm and collected demeanor. Describing himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order," his political views are world's apart from his rival, who he will likely try to criticize as too liberal.

Harris is a former prosecutor known for forensic questioning during Senate hearings. In preparing for tonight's debate she was assisted by former Democratic presidential primary rival Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is familiar with Pence's past record as governor of the state.

Both might therefore be better able to observe debate decorum than their superiors.

Neither are expected to wear face masks during the debate but, as between Trump and Biden, there will be no handshakes before nor after the event.

Read more: Donald Trump leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

What topics might feature prominently?

After Trump's bout of coronavirus, tonight's debate will take place with a plexiglass barrier separating Harris from Pence.

That aside, the debate is expected to center on the pandemic. Pence will likely have to defend the Trump administration's handling of it, which could prove particularly difficult as the Trump administration is struggling to containing an outbreak in the White House.

Harris is expected to address racial injustice and explain her views on law enforcement. The fallout over the Republican's push to fill the Supreme Court seatheld by the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg also seems a probable talking point.

Watch video 01:56 Share DNC: Obama blasts Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hDsL US: Democrat Kamala Harris makes history

kmm/msh (Reuters, dpa, AP)