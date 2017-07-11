Donald Trump leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

US President Donald Trump had been in the hospital since Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Although he's heading back to the White House, his doctors cautioned that Trump was "not entirely out of the woods."
US President Donald Trump was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening following four days of emergency treatment for COVID-19.
A mask-wearing Trump emerged from the front doors of the hospital, flashing a thumbs-up at reporters as he boarded Marine One for a short helicopter ride back to the White House — which he left on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 and falling ill.
Upon arrival at the White House, Trump quickly removed his mask for a photo-op with photographers and saluted. The president continued to leave it off as staffers approached to greet him.
In a video statement recorded on the White House balcony, a mask-less Trump downplayed the effects of the virus, telling Americans to "get out there."
"Don't let it [coronavirus] dominate. Don't let it take over your lives," he said.
Trump, who is still infected with the virus and likely contagious, plans on continuing his treatment for the illness at the White House.
Earlier on Monday, the president announced he would be leaving the military hospital, writing in a series of Tweets that he was "feeling really good" and that he "will be back on the campaign trail soon."
The virus has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans and infected over 7.4 million people, with Trump facing criticism for his pandemic response.
Read more: White House COVID outbreak widens, as cases mount
Trump wore his mask while leaving Walter Reed Medical Center, but removed it upon return to the White House
Trump's Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, fired back at the president's decision to remove his mask and downplay the severity of the virus.
"I would hope that the president, having gone through what he went through — and I'm glad he seems to be coming along pretty well — would communicate the right lesson to the American people: masks matter," Biden said during an NBC News town hall event in Miami.
"This is a national emergency. And so the president should take responsibility … to lay out basic guidelines and the science matters," he said.
Giving an update on Trump's health on Monday prior to his release, Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, said that he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet" but they "agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home, where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care."
Reuters news agency quoted Trump's medical team as saying that the president had met or exceeded all discharge criteria. Doctors also said that Trump will get fifth dose of Remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday. He hasn't had fever for 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, they added.
Trump's condition improved overnight from Sunday night to Monday morning, according to doctors.
Doctors treating Trump said they were unsure when he'll no longer be contagious for the virus or when he'd be able to travel again. Trump is being treated with a steroid, dexmethasone, which is normally used only in the most severe cases.
Read more:
Trump's move to immediately remove his mask upon arriving at the White House sparked immediate concerns about how whether the president will isolate himself.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms can be contagious for at least 10 days and should remain in isolation.
The president's White House return raises questions about how the administration was going to protect other officials from the virus. It is unclear how many people at the White House have already been infected with the disease.
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday morning she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was entering quarantine.
Questions remain concerning the actual timeline of Trump's positive test result and when he first showed symptoms.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows previously defended a controversial decision for the president to leave his hospital suite on Sunday to drive by supporters outside the medical facility. Dr. James Phillips, a medic at the facility, described the move as "insanity."
With less than a month to go until election day, Trump is eager to keep campaigning and stay in the public eye. Monday also saw a return to regular Twitter use for the president.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday.
kbd,shs,ed/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
US President Donald Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that is yet to be peer reviewed. However, White House adviser Anthony Fauci is among those who have said it has shown promise.