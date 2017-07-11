Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

Trump tweeted that he and his wife Melania would begin their "recovery process immediately" and "get through this together."

The Trumps had entered quarantine earlier in the day after senior aide Hope Hicks had also tested positive.

She spent a substantial amount of time in close proximity with Trump this week, including traveling with him to a campaign rally on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an administration official.

She also traveled with Trump several other days this week, including on board the presidential helicopter Marine One as well as on Air Force One.

Hope Hicks is one of Trump's most-trusted aides who returned to the administration this year as an adviser ahead of the election

President 'well'

Minutes after Trump tweeted his positive test result, the White House physician said the president was "well" and would continue to perform his duties "without disruption" while quarantining along with the first lady.

Dr. Sean Conley said the pair plan to "remain home at at the White House during their convalescence."

At 74, Trump is at a higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.

While most people have only mild symptoms, some older people — usually those with other medical complications — develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

What now for election campaigning?

Trump becomes the highest-profile world leader to contract the virus, just a month before he seeks a second term in the White House.

The diagnosis has thrown his reelection plan into turmoil as he continues to trail his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls,

Immediately, the White House canceled plans for Trump to attend a campaign fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally later Friday.

First Lady Melania Trump acknowledged that the pair had "postponed all upcoming engagements."

But her Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham wrote that "nothing" would stop the pair from "fighting for the American people."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter: "Your President will continue to put the People first!

If Trump were unable to do his job — even due to a short illness — the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution allows the vice president becomes the president.

The world reacts

The announcement sparked an immediate drop in US stock futures. The Dow slumped 1.7% and the broader S&P 500 shed 1.6% on the news. Japan's Nikkei traded down almost a percent and European stock markets were expected to open lower on the news.

US Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter that he and his wife Karen were sending "love and prayers to our dear friends," before adding: "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to tweet his support, wishing the president and first lady "a quick recovery."

White House aides tested daily

After several earlier positive cases close to the president, the White House began conducting daily tests for Trump's senior aides and anyone else in close proximity with the president or vice president Mike Pence — including reporters.

"The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said.

The virus has killed over 205,000 people in the United States, making it the world's highest death toll. Over 7.2 million people in the US have been infected with the virus so far.

Trump has been criticized for his response to the pandemic, including playing down the threat and refusing to abide by public health guidelines — including wearing masks.

His positive test comes after several other world leaders contracted the virus, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen and watched around the clock by medical workers.

Earlier in the year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-isolated after a doctor who gave her a vaccination tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Silvio Berlusconi The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Boris Johnson In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Michel Barnier Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alexander Lukashenko Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jeanine Anez Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Juan Orlando Hernandez The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alejandro Giammattei The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



mm, rs/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)