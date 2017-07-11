US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000

The United States reported its 200,000th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.8 million people in the country have been infected with the virus.

It was only in late February that the US confirmed its first coronavirus death. Since then, the country has registered more fatalities and infections than any other on the planet in gross terms. With nearly 330 million people, the US is home to roughly 5% of the world's population, but more than 20% of its known COVID-19 deaths.

