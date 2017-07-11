Jewish group urges halt to Nazi memorabilia auction featuring Hitler's wristwatch

In an open letter co-signed by 34 Jewish leaders, the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA) called for Maryland-based Alexander Historical Auctions to abandon its sale of a slew of Nazi objects.

The items auctioned by the broker include a gold watch and candy bowl belonging to Adolf Hitler, and items belonging to his partner, Eva Braun, including a dress and dog collar for her terrier.

Also on sale are Wehrmacht toilet paper and the cutlery and champagne glasses of senior Nazi figures.

The highest valued item — the watch belonging to Hitler — was expected to fetch between $2 million (€1.97 million) and $4 million. The sale was taking place over two days from Thursday to Friday.

The auction house says the watch is a valid and important historical object

What did the Jewish leaders say?

In the letter, EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin urged the house to cancel the sale.

"This auction, whether unwittingly or not, is doing two things: One, giving succor to those who idealize what the Nazi party stood for. Two: Offering buyers the chance to titillate a guest or loved one with an item belonging to a genocidal murderer and his supporters," he wrote.

"The sale of these items is an abhorrence," he added. "There is little to no intrinsic historical value to the vast bulk of the lots on display. Indeed, one can only question the motivation of those buying them."

"Whilst it is obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned — and legitimate Nazi artifacts do belong in museums or places of higher learning — the items that you are selling clearly do not," he wrote.

What the auction house says

In its description of objects on sale, the auction house says the watch is a particularly important historical item.

"While Hitler's correspondence, his silverware, and even his paintings and articles of his clothing and uniforms are regularly offered for sale, in only a few instances in a lifetime would one see a piece of Hitler's jewelry come up for auction," the description says.

"And a spectacular wristwatch, especially given to the dictator by his most ardent supporters, has never seen the light of day," according to the auction house. "It is an absolutely unique and important historical object."

Historians believe that the watch was seized by a French soldier on May 4, 1945, when his unit became the first Allied force to arrive at Hitler's retreat at Berchtesgaden, in the mountains of Bavaria.

