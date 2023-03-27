Japan, South Korea report North Korean missile test

Japan and South Korea both said North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile. It's the latest in a flurry of tests that Pyongyang claims are a response to joint US-South Korean military exercises.

North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile towards the waters off its eastern coast on Monday morning, authorities in both Japan and South Korea reported.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile," the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrote on Twitter, later sharing Kishida's first tasks for officials, such as rapidly providing the public with analysis, protecting core assets, and taking "all possible measures for precaution."

South Korea's military said that the unspecified projectile was fired towards the East Sea, as the Sea of Japan is also known.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range capability, but Pyongyang frequently flouts these. Some ballistic missiles can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

Flurry of activity amid US-South Korean drills

North Korea has launched more than 20 ballistic and cruise missiles across 11 launch events this year, as it tries to force the US to accept its nuclear status and seeks to negotiate sanctions relief.

North Korea has also increased its military testing intensity in the past couple weeks amid military drills by the US and South Korea from March 13-23.

North Korea claims the drills are a rehearsal for invasion, which Seoul and Washington reject.

Pyongyang also said that dictator Kim Jong Un had attended some of the week's tests.

Besides the string of missile tests, North Korean propaganda was keen to tout what it said was a successful test run of an underwater, nuclear-capable exploding drone. It said it could be used to create localized tsunamis in attacks on ships or ports.

North Korean state media claimed the 'Haeil' underwater weapon could trigger 'radioactive tsunamis,' albeit without explaining how and sharing images where no wave had been enduced Image: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP

Observers met the specific technical claims published by state news agency KCNA on Friday with skepticism, however.

msh/jsi (AP, dpa, Reuters)