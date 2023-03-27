North Korea has been vocal about its recent military tests and that they are being overseen by dictator Kim Jong UnImage: Lee Jin-man/AP/picture alliance
Japan, South Korea report North Korean missile test
Japan and South Korea both said North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile. It's the latest in a flurry of tests that Pyongyang claims are a response to joint US-South Korean military exercises.
North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile towards the waters off its eastern coast on Monday morning, authorities in both Japan and South Korea reported.
"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile," the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrote on Twitter, later sharing Kishida's first tasks for officials, such as rapidly providing the public with analysis, protecting core assets, and taking "all possible measures for precaution."
South Korea's military said that the unspecified projectile was fired towards the East Sea, as the Sea of Japan is also known.
UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range capability, but Pyongyang frequently flouts these. Some ballistic missiles can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.
Flurry of activity amid US-South Korean drills
North Korea has launched more than 20 ballistic and cruise missiles across 11 launch events this year, as it tries to force the US to accept its nuclear status and seeks to negotiate sanctions relief.