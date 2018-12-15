 Japan plans first aircraft carriers since World War II | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 18.12.2018

Japan plans first aircraft carriers since World War II

Japan's new €215 billion defense plan calls for two helicopter carriers to be converted to carry stealth fighters. Pressures from China, the US, and North Korea are driving the move.

Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo sits in port

Japan is planning to have aircraft carriers for the first time since World War Two, under new defense guidelines approved by its cabinet on Tuesday.

The country will retrofit two existing helicopter carriers so they can launch state-of-the-art stealth fighter jets made in the US.

The announcement is part of a new five-year defense plan agreed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which will see record military spending of 27.47 trillion yen (€215 billion) up to March 2024.

Japan claims it needs to strengthen its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) because of increasing tensions with North Korea and China's expanding military capability.   

But critics are worried the move shifts the SDF further away from its commitment to be strictly defensive in the country's post-World War Two pacifist constitution.

Not 'fully-fledged' carriers

Officials say two flat-top Izumo-class destroyers, which can currently carry up to 14 helicopters, will be refitted to carry the fighters.

Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo at sea

Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo will be converted to carry stealth fighters

Japan also plans to buy 42 F-35B short take-off and vertical landing jets from the US, which could be used on the new carriers, as well as 105 F-35A fighters, which take off from land.

The refitted ships and new warplanes would "increase operational flexibility" for Japan's military as China increases its naval presence in southern waters around remote Japanese islands, according to an official.

Read more: Is Japan breaking with pacifism to increase defense spending?

However, he also pointed out it was a "misunderstanding" to believe the upgrades would create "fully-fledged aircraft carriers" capable of long-distance operations, or that Japan would try to establish carrier air squadrons.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suda also sought to address concerns the new guidelines was a change in the country's long-standing defense focus.

"We will secure both the quantity and quality of defense capability that is necessary... to meet the rapidly changing security environment," he told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"We believe this is within... what is allowed under the constitution."

An F-35B fighter jet lands on the deck of an aircraft carrier

Japan plans to buy 42 F-35B stealth fighters from the US

Pressures from Trump and China

Prime Minister Abe has continually increased the defense budget since taking office in 2012. 

He argues expanding Japan's military capability will make it a "normal country" and allow it to counter potential threats from North Korean rockets and China. 

Read more: US defense chief Jim Mattis rebukes Chinese 'intimidation' in South China Sea

The new defense guidelines also call for a special unit responsible for protecting the country against cyberattacks and electronic warfare.

Abe is also under pressure from US President Donald Trump to buy more US military equipment. Trump has repeatedly complained about the size of America's trade deficit with Japan.  

  • Shinzo Abe flies to China

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Efforts to normalize ties

    Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese leader to visit China since 2011 when he arrived in Beijing on October 26, 2018. Ties between the two countries have been fragile since diplomatic relations resumed in 1972. There are still plenty of issues to be resolved, but the relationship is at a "historic turning point."

  • Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Under pressure from Washington

    Experts say that US President Donald Trump's trade protectionism is the major reason behind Chinese-Japanese coziness. China and the US have been locked in a major trade dispute, with both countries imposing reciprocal tariffs worth billions of dollars. Vowing to put "America First," the Trump administration also targeted Japanese exports to reduce US trade deficit.

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Economic benefits

    China is Japan's biggest trading partner and many Japanese companies have invested large sums in the country. While Japan is eager to access China's massive market, China is interested in Japan's technology and corporate expertise. China and Japan – the world's second and third biggest economies, respectively – believe that more economic cooperation would minimize US pressure on them.

  • Shinzo Abe and Xi Jinping

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Mutual mistrust

    But an increased economic cooperation would require the leaders of the two nations to overcome a number of political and territorial disputes. Tokyo is wary of Beijing's increasing political clout in Asia and its territorial aggression in both the East and South China seas. China sees Japan's military alliance with the US as a strategic move against its regional interests.

  • Map of the Senkaku islands

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    Disputed islands

    Beijing and Tokyo have unresolved territorial disputes involving a group of uninhabited islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. They are currently administered by Tokyo, but Beijing claims sovereignty over them. Tensions over the islands have seriously damaged Sino-Japanese relations, which remain fragile after Japan's wartime occupation of parts of China during World War II.

  • A visitor looks at a painting depicting the Nanjing massacre

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    World War II killings

    The Japanese stance on Nanjing killings has often been an obstacle in Sino-Japanese relations. In the run-up to World War II, the Imperial Japanese Army unleashed a six-week reign of terror during which it reportedly carried out mass killings and rapes in the city of Nanjing. Japan now admits "the killing of a large number of non-combatants," but continues to downplay the intensity of the event.

  • China's Premier Li Keqiang, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

    Can China and Japan bury the hatchet?

    How to deal with Pyongyang?

    The North Korean conflict remains a contentious issue between China and Japan. While Japan wants a complete denuclearization of the North, China remains the biggest backer of the Kim regime in the region. On October 26, 2018, PM Abe said his country is committed to normalizing ties with Pyongyang, but several issues, including North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese citizens, must be resolved first.

    Author: Shamil Shams


am/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)

 

