Japan defense report warns Russia's war could set a precedent in Taiwan

Japan has warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could set a precedent for China's ambitions in Taiwan, which Beijing views as a renegade province to be rejoined with the mainland.

In its annual defense report released on Friday, the Japanese government called Russia's war a "serious violation of international law" that has wide-reaching ramifications.

"The political, economic and military rivalries between nations is clear, and the challenge posed to the international order is a global issue," a white paper of the report said.

The paper identified Russia as one of the key threats to the international order, alongside China and North Korea.

It said Russia's invasion of Ukraine risks sending the message to other countries "that an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is acceptable."

It also warned that Russia could increasingly lean on its nuclear capacity as a deterrent, which could in turn mean an uptick in activity around Japan, where Russian nuclear submarines are routinely active.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to boost defense funding next month, with Japan currently having the lowest lowest ratio of military expenditure to GDP among Group of Seven (G7) countries, plus Australia and South Korea.

Tensions over Taiwan

The annual report also gave its most comprehensive overview yet of the security situation in Taiwan, noting that "since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has been working on further strengthening its self-defense efforts."

In response to the analysis, China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the assessment "makes accusations and smears China's defense policy, market economic development and legitimate maritime activities."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that the report "exaggerates the so-called China threat" and interferes in China's internal affairs on Taiwan."

"China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, and has lodged stern representations to the Japanese side," he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese military planes continue "provoking" Taiwan, according to the government in Taipei. For months, China has been sending air sorties into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line down the Taiwan Strait this month, which serves as an unofficial buffer between China and Taiwan.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korea's foreign ministry hit back at the report because it reiterated Japan's claim over the disputed Liancourt Rocks, which are administered by Seoul.

South Korea to ramp up military drills

Also on Friday, South Korea's defense ministry announced it would resume live field training during joint military drills with the United States.

The two allies had wound back military drills in recent years due to the pandemic and in a bid to ease tensions with North Korea.

However, North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year and is believed to be preparing for its first nuclear test since 2017. The new government of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has also promised to take a tougher stance on North Korea than his predecessor.

A spokesperson for Pyongyang said the US would face "an undesirable consequence" if it does not abandon "its anachronistic and suicidal policy of hostility" towards North Korea.

