 Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump to meet and discuss Venezuela

News

Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump to meet and discuss Venezuela

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro will meet his US counterpart in Washington later this month. The White House said the two men would discuss the "major role" their governments are playing in providing humanitarian aid.

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Washington later this month to meet with US President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday.

"President Trump and President Bolsonaro will discuss how to build a more prosperous, secure and democratic Western Hemisphere," Sanders said about the meeting, which is set to take place on March 19.

Both presidents have often praised each other in the past, and officials in Washington and Brasilia have made an effort to deepen ties between the two nations.

Read more: Opinion: Brazil's Bolsonaro sworn in but still campaigning

Bolsonaro has long been seen as "Brazil's Trump," as he drove a wave of voter disenchantment with establishment parties to win the presidency last year. Much like Trump, Bolsonaro has governed with a pro-business conservative agenda and is a prolific Twitter user, known for his incendiary remarks.

Watch video 01:18

Bolsonaro declares Brazil open for business

Venezuela a priority

Since taking office on January 1, Bolsonaro has found an ally in Trump when it comes to opposing the left-wing regimes in Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. Both countries have fully backed self-declared interim President Juan Guaido and are vocal opponents of acting President Nicolas Maduro.

The White House confirmed Trump and Bolsonaro would be discussing efforts to bring about change in Venezuela.

"The leaders of the hemisphere's two largest economies will also discuss opportunities for defense cooperation, pro-growth trade policies, combating transnational crime and restoring democracy in Venezuela," Sanders said.

"They will talk about the major role that the United States and Brazil are playing in the effort to provide humanitarian assistance to Venezuela."

In late February, Bolsonaro allowed humanitarian aid to be stored on Brazil's side of the border with Venezuela, which Guaido attempted to bring into the country. The push was unsuccessful, with the military largely remaining loyal to Maduro and blocking the aid. 

jcg/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

  • A Brazilian soldier walks by

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Straight to the dictatorship'

    Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

  • Jair Bolsonaro and Maria do Rosario (Agencia Brasil/M. Camargo)

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Rape'

    Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

  • A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Moment of weakness'

    In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

  • A reveler at Brazil's 21st Gay Pride Parade

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Prefer my son to die'

    LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

  • A dirty doll lies on the ground

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'No means to control their offspring'

    Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."


