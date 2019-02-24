US VP Mike Pence meets Venezuela's Juan Guaido at Lima Group summit in Colombia

Washington will impose new sanctions against officials of Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela's government, US Vice President Mike Pence said after landing in Colombia on Monday for a summit of the Lima Group.

Pence praised Maduro's rival Guaido in after meeting him in Bogota, saying he admired Guaido's "courage" in making a stand against the "dictatorship" of his socialist opponent. The US vice president also relayed a message from President Donald Trump, telling Guaido "we are with you 100 percent."

The US and key Western nations recognize Juan Guaido as interim president of the socialist-ruled country, which remains controlled by Maduro. The Lima group, comprising of over a dozen Latin American countries and Canada, also welcomed Guaido as Venezuela's official representative ahead of the Bogota summit. The purpose of the summit is to find new ways of pressuring Maduro.

Guaido told reporters in Bogota, that Maduro's regime was "usurping power."

"Indulging the usurpation of power would be a threat to all of America."

Watch video 01:35 Share Maduro vows to defend Venezuela Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DAB7 Maduro vows to defend Venezuela against US

Pence against PDVSA

On Monday, Pence said that the weekend's deadly violence in Venezuela, which saw troops loyal to Maduro fire tear gas and buckshot at activists trying to deliver aid, boosted the US resolve in supporting Guaido.

"We are identifying new areas along the border where we can preposition additional aid for the Venezuelan people," he said.

Pence called on Lima Group members to follow the US in freezing assets of Venezuela's oil company PDVSA.

'Vaya con Dios'

In a televised speech, Pence also urged the "good people of Venezuela" to seek their "freedom."

"We will go with you; you go with God. Vaya con dios," he said, ending in Spanish.

However, the US has remained ambiguous on the option of using military force against Maduro, as Guaido and his allies urge Washington and to "keep all options on the table."

Away from the Bogota summit, US Ambassador to Paraguay Lee McClenny said that a military intervention was the "last option" for resolving the crisis.

Watch video 02:09 Deadly clashes in Venezuela as Maduro blocks aid convoys

China decries using aid to 'stir up' instability

Also on Monday, the EU rejected the use of force against Maduro.

"We must avoid a military intervention," EU foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters in Brussels.

"What is explicitly quite clear, from our point of view, is that we need a peaceful political and democratic and Venezuelan-owned resolution of this crisis," she added.

Read more: Who has the military support in Venezuela?

In turn, China stated its opposition to "intervention by external forces in the internal affairs of Venezuela."

Beijing "also opposes using the so-called humanitarian aid to serve political ends and stir up instability and even turmoil in Venezuela and its neighborhood, which is not in the interests of any party," foreign spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.

Watch video 26:06 Share Power Struggle in Venezuela: Who's Winning? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3CVxR Power Struggle in Venezuela: Who's Winning?

dj/jm (AP, EFE, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.