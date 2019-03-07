 Brazilian environment minister attacks DW columnist with Nazi remark | News | DW | 07.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazilian environment minister attacks DW columnist with Nazi remark

A DW column that accused Brazil of turning its landscape into "an inferno" has infuriated the country's environment minister. He said the description should instead be applied to Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews.

Forest work in the Amazon rainforest (DW/N. Pontes)

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles criticized Deutsche Welle on Thursday for the publication of an opinion piece criticizing Brasilia's environmental policies.

The column by Rio-based German journalist Philipp Lichterbeck said the new Bolsonaro-led government was bent on turning the country's landscape into "an inferno of soy, pastureland, agrochemicals, sugarcane and mining industry."

The destruction of the environment "seems to be one of the main projects" of the new leadership, Lichterbeck wrote. "These are people who act and speak with arrogance and cruelty .... who laugh when a 7-year-old dies. They celebrate when police commit massacres in slums, when environmentalists or black councilmen die."

The text, titled "The project of Mephistopheles" and first published on DW's Portuguese site, provoked an angry response from Salles, who tweeted that the description of Brazil "is more akin to what Germany itself did to Jewish children, and to many millions of others who were tortured and killed in their concentration camps."

"It is unfortunate that a German public channel writes this about Brazil," Salles wrote.

Read moreAfter Nazi jibe, Brazil's Ricardo Salles calls DW column 'offensive'

The tweet has been shared more than 2,000 times and has received more than 3,000 comments from Salles' followers. Some Twitter users argued the minister's reference to Nazism was disproportionate, and that he risked offending the entire German population because of one opinion column.

Watch video 12:00

Our country! Brazil's indigenous population fights back

In his commentary, Lichterbeck accuses right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro of seeking to curtail the powers of environmental agency IBAMA, which polices deforestation in the Amazon. He also described Salles as someone who could have featured in George Orwell's 1984, "in which the 'Ministry of Peace' is responsible for organizing the war. Because in Brazil, the minister is not interested in protecting the environment, but in exploiting it."

Read moreExperts warn of Bolsonaro threat to the Amazon

What Salles had to say

When approached for comment, Salles told DW it was "unacceptable" that a public broadcaster could allow the publication of content that is so "gratuitous," "aggressive" and "offensive."

He added that the commentary "was not a criticism of environmental policy."

"It is a pure and simple offense, attacking people, attacking in a certain way the Brazilian government as a whole, it was not an environmental criticism," Salles told DW.

Read moreBolsonaro smear prompts environment agency chief resignation

Watch video 06:12

Cutting Down the Rainforest

Lichterbeck: Brazil never been able to distance itself from its dictatorship

Following the controversial response to his column, Lichterbeck said the minister had failed to address points raised "about a policy that is anti-environmental," but instead "preferred to talk about the German past."

"Nazism was defeated more than 70 years ago," the journalist told DW. "What exists today in Germany is a strong tendency to warn of undemocratic regimes, regimes that often violate human rights, preach aggressive nationalism, and create internal enemies.

"Brazil, on the contrary, has never been able to distance itself from its dictatorship," the columnist added. "I am accused of portraying Brazil in a manipulative and negative way when I talk about the setbacks in environmental policy, which, according to many experts, is happening."

Read moreBrazil's Amazon deforestation documented via massive satellite imaging

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster, reporting across multiple platforms and producing independent journalism in 30 languages, including Brazilian Portuguese.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Brazil's indigenous people fight back against Bolsonaro's attacks on Amazon

Germany and Brazil have a long history of partnering on environmental protection. But President Jair Bolsonaro's stances on Brazil's indigenous people and their lands threaten the progress that has been made. (06.01.2019)  

Brazil: Experts warn of Bolsonaro threat to the Amazon

Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to close environment agencies and throw open indigenous territories to development. But he would stay in the Paris Agreement. What fate for the lungs of the Earth? (29.10.2018)  

Rio de Janeiro kicks off Carnival with flashy response to Jair Bolsonaro

Some revelers view this year's Carnival as a way to push back against President Bolsonaro, who is known for his homophobic and sexist remarks. Samba schools will also highlight minority communities in their performances. (02.03.2019)  

Brazil: Bolsonaro smear prompts environment agency chief resignation

Suely Araujo accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of making "baseless accusations" about the agency's budget. Bolsonaro wrote in a tweet that the environmental agency "financially violated" Brazilians. (07.01.2019)  

Brazilian artist Helio Fervenza on censorship and responsibility

With right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro in power in Brazil, many artists fear for democratic values in the country. Helio Fervenza spoke to DW about censorship, responsibility and the specter of dictatorship. (04.03.2019)  

Gay congressman Jean Wyllys leaves Brazil, citing death threats

Jean Wyllys told a Brazilian paper that he had left the country and would not be returning to start his third term. The advocate for LGBT rights described the atmosphere under new President Jair Bolsonaro as "unsafe." (24.01.2019)  

Brazil's Amazon deforestation documented via massive satellite imaging

For 30 years, the Brazilian government has been monitoring the extent of logging in the world's largest rainforest. What began with huge photos on paper is now digital — and yet trees are still being felled. (08.12.2018)  

After Nazi jibe, Brazil's Ricardo Salles calls DW column 'offensive'

Brazil's environment minister has blasted DW for a column that accused the new leadership of "cruelty" and destroying the country's natural landscape. Ricardo Salles hit back with a comment about the Holocaust. (07.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

O projeto de Mefistófeles by Philipp Lichterbeck  

Audios and videos on the topic

Our country! Brazil's indigenous population fights back  

Cutting Down the Rainforest  

Related content

Brasilien Ricardo Salles

After Nazi jibe, Brazil's Ricardo Salles calls DW column 'offensive' 07.03.2019

Brazil's environment minister has blasted DW for a column that accused the new leadership of "cruelty" and destroying the country's natural landscape. Ricardo Salles hit back with a comment about the Holocaust.

Brasilien Präsidentschaftskandidat Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: Jair Bolsonaro suffers slip in popularity 26.10.2018

Jair Bolsonaro is losing momentum ahead of the runoff vote for the presidency in Brazil, but he remains popular among his favorite targets. Pollsters are waiting to see if a last-minute swing against him continues.

UN-Klimakonferenz 2018 in Katowice, Polen | Greenpeace-Protest

Grassroots set to drive 2019 climate action as climate change deniers take center stage 18.01.2019

The environment needs help. When politicians out themselves as climate change deniers, grassroots and civil society groups get louder. But how much can they achieve?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  