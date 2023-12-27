Jacques Delors was the EU's bold engineer

Jacques Delors helped shape the European Union. As the father of the currency common to 20 EU member states, he has left his legacy in the pockets of millions of people across the bloc.

Jacques Delors, a former head of the European Commission and key figure in the creation of the euro currency, died in his sleep in his Paris home at the age of 98, his family announced on Wednesday.

Marked by World War II and its horrors, the generation Delors grew up in developed a creative, formative determination — a determination that drove Delors, as president of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, to lay the foundations of the modern EU.

Within half a year of taking office in January 1985, Delors presented his masterpiece, the White Paper on the Completion of the Single Market, and worked energetically to implement it by the end of 1992. The fact that Europeans today are free to settle and look for work anywhere in Europe, employ a worker from a neighboring country or easily buy products from all over the bloc is all thanks to this white paper.

And Delors' political legacy jingles in our wallets. Every day, 338.6 million Europeans pay with the euro currency. Few among them will know that the euro was conceived in a brief, 38-page report by Delors in 1989 that laid the foundation for European economic and monetary union.

But the Frenchman didn't just have friends among EU heads of state and government. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's response to Delors' proposals for European institutional reform was a scathing "No, no, no"; the two clashed fiercely on numerous occasions.

During his lifetime, it was clear that Delors did significant work for the European Union. When the heads of state and government bade him farewell at his last official EU summit in December 1994 they were full of praise, and attributed "the 10 most successful years of European unification" to him.

European Commission president

Delors was born on July 20, 1925, in Paris and grew up in modest circumstances as an only child. In 1948, he married Marie Lephaille and the couple had a daughter, Martine, and a son, Jean-Paul. Martine followed in her father's footsteps, entering political life and became mayor of Lille. Jean-Paul died of leukemia in 1982, and Marie died in 2020.

Delors' career began at the Banque de France. In 1974 Delors, who had studied law and economics, joined his first political party. He joined France's new Socialist Party and rose relatively quickly to join the party's executive committee. Delors arrived in Brussels in 1979 as a member of the European Parliament.

In 1981, Delors turned his back on Brussels to serve in the Cabinet of French President Francois Mitterrand in the important position of economics and finance minister. It was Mitterrand who successfully proposed him for the post of EU Commission president in 1985.

In 1995, after completing his term in office as European Commission president, Jacques Delors did not, as anticipated, stand as a candidate for the French presidency. He had no intention of retiring, though, and instead became involved with UNESCO and the OECD. In 1996 he started his own foundation, Notre Europe, also known as the Jacques Delors Institute, through which he would frequently comment on the work of European unification.

After the deaths of Jean Monnet and Helmut Kohl, that of Jacques Delors marks the passing of the last of only three Honorary Citizens of Europe, a title bestowed in recognition of extraordinary work to promote European cooperation. Delors, a courageous and pragmatic thinker who was ahead of his time, constructed the European Union in its present form, with all its strengths and weaknesses.

This article was originally written in German.