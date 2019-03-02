Italy blocks NGO ship carrying rescued migrants from docking

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow an Italian-flagged ship carrying 49 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya to dock in Italy.

Salvini told Italian radio that migrants aboard the Mare Jonio "can be treated, dressed and fed. We can give them every manner of comfort, but they will not set foot in Italy."

The group, including 12 minors, were rescued by humanitarian group Mediterranea Saving Humans and sailed to "the closest safe port" of Lampedusa in Italy’s south, flanked by Italian coastguard boats.

"Those on board had been at sea for almost two days … and are exhausted and dehydrated," the NGO said in a statement.

Fresh threats

Salvini has previously blocked non-Italian rescue boats from docking, leaving several of them stranded at sea. The hard-liner, who heads the anti-immigrant League party, ordered the closures in an effort to force other European Union countries into taking a larger share of asylum seekers arriving in Italy.

Several left-wing Italian mayors have refused to obey Salvini's "anti-immigrant" policies, with the mayor of Naples saying he would oversee rescue operations personally.

If the Mare Jonio is refused permission to land, it will be the first stand-off of its kind between the Italian government and an Italian-flagged ship.

Rights organizations have said crisis-hit Libya is not safe for migrants to be returned to.

Rome has conceded that saving lives at sea is a priority, but maintains that national authorities must be obeyed and premeditated action to bring immigrants to Italy would amount to facilitating human trafficking.

Italy, with the support of the EU, has been training the Libyan coast guard since 2017 to intercept boats carrying migrants as part of a controversial deal that has seen a sharp drop in migrant arrivals.

Read more: Italy investigating German refugee rescue workers

Watch video 01:50 Share EU impasse on stranded migrants Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3B1SI EU nations urged to end deadlock over stranded migrants

ta/amp (AP/AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.