Lampedusa

Lampedusa is a small, idyllic Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. It's also "the door to Europe" for migrantsheaded north from nearby Africa.

Tiny Lampedusa, situated in the Mediterranean between Sicily and northern Africa, was a landing place and maritime base for the ancient Phoenicians, Greeks and Romans. More recently, hundreds of thousands of African and Syrian asylum seekers have crossed the sea on often rickety boats on this deadliest of all refugee routes, hoping for sanctuary in Europe. Thousands have died en route. Lampedusa - with its often overcrowded temporary immigrant reception centre and thousands of hospitable residents - has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize more than once. "Fire at Sea," an Italian documentary film about the migrant crisis, was filmed on Lampedusa and won the coveted Golden Bear award at the 2106 Berlinale Berlin film Festival.

October 5, 2021, Roma, Italia: Politics.Salvini press conference league.In the photo: the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini during the press conference on the administrative elections results and the fiscal delegation of the Draghi government (Credit Image: © Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via ZUMA Press

Italy: Former minister Matteo Salvini on trial for preventing migrant ship from docking 23.10.2021

Matteo Salvini is accused of deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority. In 2019, he refused to let a rescue ship dock into Lampedusa, which carried dozens of migrants.
In this frame taken from video, a fishing boat with migrants is docked at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, late Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying nearly 700 migrants arrived at an Italian island port amid fresh diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows. (AP Photo/Mauro Buccarello)

Italy: Record number of migrants arrive on Lampedusa 28.09.2021

Numbers of migrant arrivals in Lampedusa have jumped. The arrival of 686 people on one rusty fishing boat is the largest single arrival in 2021.
The Italian Coast Guard uses an inflatable raft to rescue migrants stuck on the shore of the Isola dei Conigli island off the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The Italian Coast Guard rescued 125 migrants trapped on the rocks due to rough seas. (Italian Coast Guard via AP)

Lampedusa: Italy's coast guard rescues over 100 migrants 09.09.2021

Italy's coast guard rescued over 100 migrants from an uninhabited isle opposite a popular beach. All were said to be in good health despite a difficult journey.
Nov. 24, 2019*** An Italian coastguard boat is seen at sea where a migrant boat capsized off the Italian coast, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mauro Buccarello

Italy: Over 1,000 migrants brought ashore on Lampedusa 09.05.2021

Packed boats carrying hundreds of people reached the tiny island of Lampedusa as migrant routes resume. Humanitarian rescue missions have been hampered by Italian authorities.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 18.09.2020 18.09.2020

Belarus: Lukashenko travels to Sochi to shore up support from Moscow — Von der Leyen holds first State of the Union address — COVID-19 case numbers spike in the Czech Republic — Lampedusa struggles to deal with migrants from North Africa — Germany to take in 1,500 asylum seekers from Greece after Moria fire — and more.

Sept. 5 , 2020*** Migrants wait to board a coast guard ship that will take them to the GNV Rhapsody ferry moored off Lampedusa island, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5 , 2020. Italian officials have been hastily chartered ferries and put other measures into place to fight severe overcrowding at migrant centers on the tiny island of Lampedusa. (AP Photo/Mauro Seminara) |

Italy removes 2,500 asylum seekers from crowded Lampedusa camp 09.09.2020

The Italian government answered pleas from the island's mayor by removing some people camps there. The migrants, 220 of whom were infected with COVID-19, will quarantine on large ferries before disembarking in Sicily.

Residents protest against the continuing landings of migrants on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, 30 August 2020. About 450 migrants aboard an old fishing boat disembarked overnight from Saturday to Sunday on the island of Lampedusa, located in southern Italy, Italian agencies reported. ANSA/ELIO DESIDERIO |

Lampedusa mayor calls for 'strike' over migrant arrivals 30.08.2020

Lampedusa officials are struggling to cope as more and more migrants reach the island, pushing its only reception center to its limits. The local mayor slammed the government's "frightening silence" on the issue.
27.12.2019, Italien, Palermo: Das deutschen Rettungsschiff «Alan Kurdi» fährt während einer Rettungsaktion auf dem Mittelmeer. Das Rettungsschiff «Alan Kurdi» hat vor der libyschen Küste im Mittelmeer 32 Migranten an Bord genommen. Unter ihnen seien zehn Kinder und eine schwangere Frau, teilte die Organisation Sea-Eye am Freitag mit. Foto: Sally Hayden/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Italy to move 'Alan Kurdi' migrants to another ship 12.04.2020

Italy will transfer migrants from crowded rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" to another vessel where they would be kept in quarantine over coronavirus concerns, officials said. The privately owned ship has been stranded for days.
ARCHIV - 30.10.2019, Italien, Pozzallo: Das Rettungsschiff «Ocean Viking» kommt im Hafen Pozzallo an. «Nach mehr als 12 Tagen der Ungewissheit auf See können die 104 Überlebenden endlich an einem sicheren Ort an Land gehen», schrieb die Hilfsorganisationen SOS Méditerranée auf Twitter. Das von SOS Méditerranée und Ärzte ohne Grenzen betriebene Schiff hatte die Menschen am 18. Oktober vor der libyschen Küste gerettet. Erst am Dienstag wies ihm die italienische Regierung einen Hafen zu. Bundesinnenminister Seehofer scheut sich nicht vor großen Worten. Nachdem er sich im September mit seinen Kollegen aus Frankreich, Italien und Malta auf ein Verfahren bei der Seenotrettung geeinigt hatte, rief er nicht weniger als eine «Bewährungsprobe für die Europäische Union» aus. (zu dpa «Europa und die Seenotrettung - Was Seehofers Malta-Einigung wert ist») Foto: Francesco Ruta/ANSA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

NGO rescue ship disembarks 213 migrants in Italy 24.11.2019

The ship Ocean Viking has docked in the Italian port of Messina, carrying 213 migrants saved at sea. But at least seven other people were killed after a boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa.
17.10.2019, Italien, Lampedusa: Arbeiter in Schutzanzügen bergen die Leichen von Migranten. Laut der italienischen Küstenwache sind die Leichen von 12 Migranten, darunter ein Säugling, vor der Insel Lampedusa geborgen worden. Zuvor ist ein Holzboot südlich der Insel in Seenot geraten und gesunken. Foto: Pasquale Claudio Montana Lampo/ANSA/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Migrant infant drowning near Lampedusa shocks Italian coast guard 17.10.2019

A drowned infant still hugged by a woman, presumably his refugee mother, has been retrieved from the seabed by Italian divers. A boat carrying 50 people from Tunisia sank off the coast of the Italian island last week.
07.10.2019 *** Coffins are prepared on the dock of the tiny island of Lampedusa, Sicily, in southern Italy, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. At least 13 people died when an overloaded migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued, the Italian Coast Guard said Monday. Twenty-two people were rescued from the sea and taken to land. (Pasquale Claudio Montana Lampo/ANSA via AP) |

Italy: Death toll continues to rise after migrant ship sinks in Mediterranean 07.10.2019

The bodies of 13 women were recovered as authorities continue to search for the boat's remaining missing passengers. The vessel capsized in rough conditions on the Mediterranean Sea.
A newborn baby is carried onto the Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship after a rescue operation some 53 nautical miles (98 kilometers) from the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking pulled 48 people from a small and overcrowded wooden boat including a newborn and a pregnant woman. (AP Photo/Renata Brito) |

Ocean Viking charity vessel rescues 109 migrants in Mediterranean 18.09.2019

The charity vessel's mission continued, as a second operation brought the total number of people rescued to more than 100. The boat is one of many carrying out such missions in the Mediterranean.
HANDOUT - 16.08.2019, Italien, Lampedusa: Ein Schlauchboot liegt neben dem Rettungsschiff «Open Arms» der Hilfsorganisation Proactiva Open Arms im Mittelmeer vor der Küste. Foto: Friedrich Bungert/SeaWatch/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Italian prosecutors issue order for 'Open Arms' migrants to disembark 21.08.2019

Italy has allowed over 80 migrants who have been stranded on a Spanish migrant rescue vessel off the coast of Lampedusa to disembark. Prosecutors said the decision was due to the "difficult" situation on board.

20.08.2019 *** Migrants swim after jumping off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spain sends naval ship to rescue migrants stranded off Italy 20.08.2019

Spain has said it will respond to a "humanitarian emergency" by sending a naval ship to escort a migrant rescue boat from the coast of Italy's Lampedusa to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

18.08.2019 A still image taken from a video shows migrants attempting to swim ashore after jumping off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy, August 18, 2019. Open Arms/Handout/REUTERS TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Migrant rescue group criticizes Spain's offer to dock in Mallorca 19.08.2019

The migrant rescue charity 'Open Arms' has rejected a Spanish government offer for its vessel to dock at a Balearic Island port. It was the second offer the group rejected, citing an "urgent" and "inhumane" situation.
Migrants rest onboard of the NGO Sea-Eye's vessel 'Alan Kurdi', July 7, 2019 in this image obtained by social media. Sea-Eye via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

German migrant rescue ship heads for Lampedusa 01.08.2019

The German-flagged ship had rescued 40 refugees from a sinking vessel off the coast of Libya. Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has accused Germany of "blackmail" in the refugee resettlement issue.
