Thousands of migrants arrive on Italian island of Lampedusa

MigrationAfricaThousands of migrants arrive on Italian island of LampedusaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationAfricaChristine Mhundwa09/23/2023September 23, 2023DW's Christine Mhundwa recently returned from a reporting trip in Italy, where thousands of migrants have been arriving on the island of Lampedusa. She spoke to some of them and had a firsthand view of the situation on the ground. https://p.dw.com/p/4Winq