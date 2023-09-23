  1. Skip to content
Thousands of migrants arrive on Italian island of Lampedusa

Christine Mhundwa
September 23, 2023

DW's Christine Mhundwa recently returned from a reporting trip in Italy, where thousands of migrants have been arriving on the island of Lampedusa. She spoke to some of them and had a firsthand view of the situation on the ground.

