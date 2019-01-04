 Italian mayors rebel against Salvini migrant laws | News | DW | 04.01.2019

News

Italian mayors rebel against Salvini migrant laws

Several left-wing mayors in Italy have refused to obey the "anti-migrant" policies of right-wing interior minister, Matteo Salvini. The right-wing leader has spearheaded a move to tighten asylum laws.

Italian mayors defy government on admitting migrants

The mayors of several Italian cities on Friday they said were refusing to obey Italy's new anti-migrant law. The so-called Salvini decree strips humanitarian protection for migrants not approved for refugee status but who cannot be deported.

The left-wing "rebel" mayors condemned the new legislation — which makes it easier to expel new arrivals and limits residence permits — as unconstitutional.

The "Salvini decree" also abolished humanitarian protection permits granted to people who didn't qualify for asylum, but for whom it was too dangerous to return home. 

Inside Europe: Italy's crackdown on asylum seekers

Italy was the only EU member state offering the two-year permits which allowed vulnerable people to live in state-run reception centers and access training and educational programs and find work. 

Thousands pushed into 'illegality'

Palermo mayor Leoluca Orlando said the law "incites criminality, rather than fighting or preventing it."

"There are thousands, tens of thousands of people who legally reside here in Italy, who pay their taxes, who pay into pensions, and in a couple of weeks or months they will become ... illegal."

Salvini fired back at Orlando, suggesting he should "take care of the many problems in his city instead."

That prompted Florence mayor Dario Nardella to chime in, saying that his city would "not bow to" a law which "expels asylum-seekers and, without repatriating them, throws them out onto the street."

Read more: Thousands march for refugee rights in Italy 

'Naples will welcome stranded migrants'

Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris then upped the ante by offering to take in 32 migrants who are blocked in limbo at sea after being rescued by an NGO but denied a safe port in Europe.

"I hope the boat approaches the port of Naples, because — contrary to what the government says — we will launch a rescue plan and let them dock. I will oversee the rescue operation myself," he told a local broadcaster.

The mayors of Bari and Milan also protested the new migrant law.

Salvini had described the law as a "big step forward" in what he termed the "fight" against migrant arrivals, including greater police powers to "make Italy safer."

Italy's new populist government has pursued a hard-line position on migrants, having shouldered a large burden during the influx of refugees. It has blocked charity-run search-and-rescue vessels from docking in Italian ports, forcing France's Aquarius to divert to Spain and Germany's Lifeline to dock in Maltaafter they both spent days stranded at sea last summer. 

Read more: Europe's apathy toward humanitarian rescue outrages NGOs  

  • Giuseppe Conte (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Conte: Novice at the helm

    Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experience, was picked by the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) as their candidate for prime minister. He was forced to temporarily give up his leadership bid after the parties' cabinet selection was initially blocked. However, after the two parties struck a deal with President Sergio Mattarella, Conte was eventually sworn in on June 1.

  • Sergio Mattarella

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Mattarella: President with the final say

    President Sergio Mattarella faced calls for his impeachment after he prevented the populist alliance from taking office. He singled out its choice for finance minister, Paolo Savona, warning that an openly euroskeptic minister in that position went against the parties' joint promise to simply "change Europe for the better." After the parties agreed to replace Savona, Mattarella gave the go-ahead.

  • Luigi Di Maio

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Di Maio: Anti-austerity advocate

    M5S chief Luigi Di Maio secured his party 32 percent of the vote in the March election. With the populist M5S-League coalition in power, Di Maio assumed the role of joint deputy prime minister and took over the economic development portfolio. The M5S leader has come under fire for his anti-immigration rhetoric, including calling rescue missions to save migrants from drowning a "sea-taxi service."

  • Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Di Meo)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Salvini: 'The Captain'

    Matteo Salvini is the leader of the anti-immigrant, euroskeptic League, which won 17 percent of the vote in the March election. A former MEP, he and his party have no experience in governing. Salvini has taken on the position of interior minister within Conte's Cabinet. Known for his hostile rhetoric toward immigrants and the EU, Salvini once described the euro a "crime against humanity."

  • Paolo Savona (Getty Images/AFP/F. Frustaci)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Savona: Anti-euro radical

    Paola Savona, initially tipped to lead the Finance Ministry, has called the euro a "German cage" and said that Italy needs a plan to leave the single currency. The 81-year-old's stance won him the backing of most Italian lawmakers but that wasn't enough to stop his appointment being vetoed. In his place steps Giovanni Tria, an economics professor without any previous government experience.

  • Carlo Cottarelli (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Cottarelli: Temporary caretaker

    Carlo Cottarelli was set to become Italy's caretaker prime minster after the M5S-League alliance failed to have its controversial cabinet picks approved. The former IMF economist's time in the spotlight was short-lived, however. Political uncertainty in Italy rocked Europe's financial markets and prompted Mattarella to swiftly renegotiate and approve Salvini and Di Maio's governing coalition.

  • Silvio Berlusconi

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Berlusconi: Vanquished enabler

    Silvio Berlusconi (right) and his Forza Italia entered a four-party electoral alliance including League in the March election that secured the bloc 37 percent. Berlusconi is now upset at his right-wing ally Salvini after the League leader moved to work with M5S. Berlusconi has said he would act as a "reasonable and scrutinizing opposition."

    Author: Chase Winter


kw/rt (AFP, dpa) 

