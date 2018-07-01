 German ′Lifeline′ ship captain facing Malta trial rejects guilt over migrant rescue operation | News | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German 'Lifeline' ship captain facing Malta trial rejects guilt over migrant rescue operation

Claus-Peter Reisch commanded the "Lifeline" when it saved hundreds of migrants off the coast of Libya. He accused European countries of accepting the deaths of migrants "for political reasons."

Claus-Peter Reisch, captain of the Lifeline (picture-alliance/dpa/Mission Lifeline/A. Steier)

The German captain of a charity-run ship that rescued more than 200 migrants in the Mediterranean in late June has dismissed any wrongdoing after Malta opened legal proceedings against him on Monday.

"Our mission was to save 234 people," Claus-Peter Reisch (pictured) said as he was due to face court on charges of ignoring official Maltese orders and breaking international law. "I'm not aware of having committed any crime."

Reisch is charged with using the boat in Maltese waters without proper registration or license, also incorporating the allegation that he entered Maltese waters illegally.

Reisch was in command of the "Lifeline" when it saved 234 migrants near the Libyan coast on June 21. The vessel, operated by the German charity Mission Lifeline, was able to dock in Malta on June 27  after the Maltese government initially refused to grant it entry.

Ship impounded, bail set, comedian fundraising

Police impounded the ship and arrested Reisch upon arrival. On Monday, prosecutors called on the judge to order the ship's confiscation.

The court set bail at €10,000 euros, with Reisch ordered to deposit his passport with the court. 

Watch video 04:08
Now live
04:08 mins.

German Green Party lawmaker was on board 'Lifeline'

Read more: Malta, Italy migrant spat leaves German rescue ship in limbo

The German government has offered Reisch diplomatic aid during the process.

German comedian Jan Böhmermann has also offered his support, calling on people to donate money to a crowdfunding site to help finance Reisch's legal costs.

"In the first 3 days, more than 4,000 fans of the rule of law pooled together €83,000 [$97,000] for the [legal] defense and other legal costs for the Mission Lifeline team!" he wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Mediterranean refugee rescues spark EU dispute

Anti-migrant backlash

Lifeline was the second migrant rescue ship to be refused docking rights in June. At the beginning of the month, the Aquarius, a French ship with more than 630 migrants on board, was forced to dock in Spain after Italy and Malta refused to grant it entry.

Mission Lifeline spokesman Ruben Neugebauer at the time claimed that Maltese threats to take legal action against Reisch constituted "part of the criminalization of NGO activities" by European governments.

The influx of refugees from North Africa and the Middle East has caused an anti-migrant backlash across the European Union.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an uncertain future amid a dispute with her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, who has demanded that police reject certain refugees at the German border.

Speaking on Monday, Reisch accused EU countries of working harder to hinder rescue operations in the Mediterranean than trying to save lives.

"The EU accepts the dying for political reasons," he said. "It's repulsive."

amp/msh (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German migrant rescue ship Lifeline docks in Malta after port blockages

After floating around the Mediterranean for days, the rescue ship Lifeline has arrived in a Maltese port. Malta's prime minister has threatened legal action against the German charity that operates the vessel. (27.06.2018)  

Lifeline migrant rescue ship 'not allowed' to dock in Malta

After five days stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, the migrant rescue ship Lifeline has said it is not allowed to dock in Malta. Italy's prime minister had earlier suggested it was. (26.06.2018)  

Malta, Italy migrant spat leaves German rescue ship in limbo

An NGO rescue ship and a merchant vessel are waiting to disembark more than 300 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Malta and Italy have refused the Mission Lifeline rescue ship permission to dock. (24.06.2018)  

Angela Merkel's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer threatens to quit in asylum row

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has confirmed his offer of resignation, rather than back down from his stance on migration. He will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU on Monday for last-ditch talks. (01.07.2018)  

Mediterranean refugee rescues spark EU dispute

Mediterranean countries are all in the same boat: they don't want ships carrying rescued refugees to dock at their ports. That approach poses a big problem for aid organizations. DW's Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (26.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Green Party lawmaker was on board 'Lifeline'  

EU struggles to find common ground on migrants  

Related content

Rettungsboot Mission Lifeline im Mittelmeer

German migrant rescue ship Lifeline docks in Malta after port blockages 27.06.2018

After floating around the Mediterranean for days, the rescue ship Lifeline has arrived in a Maltese port. Malta's prime minister has threatened legal action against the German charity that operates the vessel.

Mittelmeer - Deutsches Rettungsschiff Lifeline - Hunderte Flüchtlinge sitzen auf dem Mittelmeer fest

Lifeline migrant rescue ship 'not allowed' to dock in Malta 26.06.2018

After five days stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, the migrant rescue ship Lifeline has said it is not allowed to dock in Malta. Italy's prime minister had earlier suggested it was.

Malta to allow rescue ship “Lifeline” to dock 26.06.2018

Malta has said it will allow a rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants to dock, having previously joined Italy in turning it away. The change of heart comes after several European countries agreed to take a share of the 200 asylum-seekers aboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 