 Iran′s president visits Iraq to strengthen ties amid US pressure | News | DW | 10.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Iran's president visits Iraq to strengthen ties amid US pressure

Iran's president is making a high-profile visit to Iraq focused on trade. The visit sends a signal that Iran has regional options against the United States' "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (Reuters/S. Chirikov)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani embarks on a three-day visit to neighboring Iraq on Monday as the Islamic Republic is under mounting US pressure over its regional influence.

Rouhani's first official visit to Iraq — dubbed as a "historic" new start in relations by his foreign minister — is primarily focused on trade and investment at a time when Tehran is battling against economic isolation following the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of unilateral sanctions.

The visit intends to send a strong signal to the United States that its policy of "maximum pressure" is not working, as Iran seeks to expand regional economic ties and display its political and military influence in Iraq. 

Unlike US President Donald Trump, who paid a brief four-hour visit to US troops at an air base in Iraq over Christmas and did not meet the country's main political actors, Rouhani is leading a large political and trade delegation.

Watch video 03:08

Iran: When sanctions threaten people's health

Rouhani will meet with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Salih and likely with Shiite allies such as former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Amiri, commander of the Iran-backed paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim. Rouhani's visit comes following a string of high-level visits between Iranian and Iraqi officials in recent months.

Barham Salih and Hassan Rohani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

Iraqi President Barham Salih (L) was in Iran in November, one of a number of high-profile exchanges between the two sides in recent months

Iranian media has speculated that Rouhani may also be granted a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the reclusive 88-year-old spiritual leader of Iraqi Shiites and one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam. Such an audience would boost Rouhani's status among hard-line critics at home and show the United States there are limits to its pressure campaign in Iraq.

Key trading partners

After China, Iraq is Iran's second-biggest trading partner, with $12 billion (€10.7 million) in bilateral trade a year, a number the countries are seeking to increase to $20 billion. Iraq relies heavily on the import of Iranian natural gas and electricity.

The United States has granted Baghdad temporary sanctions waivers on the import of Iranian natural gas and electricity, out of concern shortages could spark more of the kind of unrest that hit Basra and other cities last summer.

"Iran is well aware of the American pressures to have Baghdad on board in its policy of maximizing pressures on Iran. However, it's also aware that given the level of interdependencies between the two sides, Iraq is not yet ready to fully comply with the US demands even if it decides to do so," said Hamidreza Azizi, an assistant professor of regional studies at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran.

"Iran wants to build upon the opportunity of sanctions waivers, and by consolidating the existing level of economic ties with Iraq and enhancing the level of interdependency, makes it even harder for the US to convince Iraq to change its course regarding the Islamic Republic," he added.

  • Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran in 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    'I feel nothing'

    On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

  • Teheran 1978 Iraner demonstrieren für Ajatollah Khomeini (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The Shah ran out of time

    Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

  • Islamische Revolution 1979 (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Even women rooted for Khomeini

    The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

  • Iran Kaiserin Farah Diba von Persien 1971 (picture alliance/akg-images/H. Vassal)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    A spectacle of exuberance

    In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

  • Persisches Kaiserpaar im mexikanischen Exil (picture-alliance/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Exile and death

    Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

  • Iran Revolution (Tasnim)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Consolidating power

    In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

  • Iran Revolution 1979 Blumen (picture-alliance/dpa/EPU)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Soldiers join the revolution

    Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

  • Iran Teheran Rückkhehr Ayatollah Ruhollah Chomeini Exil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/FY)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    New government

    Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Revolution von 1979 (Iranian.com)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The liberal face of the revolution

    Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Geiselnahme Diplomaten USA (Fars)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Occupation of the US Embassy

    In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

  • Iran Ali Chamenei während einer Rede in Teheran (Reuters/Official Khamenei website)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution

    In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents.

    Author: Hans Spross


Iran the most influential power in Iraq

Tehran views the US military presence at its doorstep in Iraq as a threat and a challenge to its influence in Baghdad. That view was strengthened when Trump said earlier this year that it was important to maintain a US military presence in Iraq to "watch Iran," prompting sharp criticism from Iraqi and Iranian officials.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know  

Iran wields influence in Iraq through its economic footprint and extensive ties to Iraqi political groups, Shiite militias and the country's elite.

"Iran is the most influential external power in Iraq," said Emma Sky, who served as political adviser to the US military and is now at Yale University. "The Shiite militias are a critical part of Iranian influence in Iraq. But they also serve to undermine the legitimacy of the Iraqi state particularly through their use of intimidation for political and economic gain."

From Baghdad's perspective, she added, "Iraq seeks to balance its relations between the US and Iran by not angering the former or provoking the latter."

Read more: What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

Soft power complementing hard power

Iran's security policy in Iraq and the region is run by General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. The Rouhani administration plays only an indirect role.

However, Azizi points out that security ties between Iran and Iraq could be threatened if not reinforced with soft power, including economic ties.

"Security considerations are not directly forming the agenda of Rouhani's visit, but pursuing economic benefits can in fact contribute to the consolidation and deepening of Iran's security influence in Iraq as well," he said.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

The special purpose vehicle INSTEX aims to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around US sanctions. DW examines how it will work, the players and its possible impact. (31.01.2019)  

Iraq tortured alleged IS children to coerce confessions: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch has accused Iraq of violating laws that protect children who are recruited by armed groups. It cited "deeply flawed screening processes" and use of torture to extract confessions of IS membership. (06.03.2019)  

Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

President Trump has pulled the US out of the international accord and will impose the "highest level of economic sanctions" on Iran. All eyes are now on European leaders to see if they can hold the deal together. (08.05.2018)  

US pressures Europe on Iran at summit in Poland

In a hard-hitting speech, the US vice president has singled out Germany, France and the UK for circumventing sanctions. He called it "an ill-advised step," urging the EU to reverse policy and withdraw from the Iran deal. (14.02.2019)  

Iraq, Iran to expand cooperation, despite US sanctions

Iran and Iraq have both said they want to cooperate more despite fresh US sanctions on Tehran. The gulf neighbors could increase bilateral trade by $8 billion. (17.11.2018)  

Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)  

What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (14.10.2017)  

Iraq's protests: What you need to know

Protests against corruption, poor services and unemployment are challenging the Shiite political class that since 2003 has pilfered the country's resources. Demonstrations in Iraq are not new, but these are different. (22.07.2018)  

President Donald Trump pays unannounced visit to US troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have made a brief Christmas visit to a US military base in Iraq, his first such trip in office. He left without meeting Iraqi officials, making a return stopover in Germany. (26.12.2018)  

Iran's president rejects resignation of ally Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iran's president has rejected the resignation of top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, throwing his support behind the man who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with the West. Zarif has been under pressure from hard-liners. (28.02.2019)  

Iraqi parliament elects Kurdish moderate Barham Salih as new president

The Iraqi parliament has elected veteran Kurdish politician Barham Salih as president. The vote threw a spotlight on the deep divisions within the Kurdish camp. (02.10.2018)  

Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

40 years ago, the revolutionaries led by Ayatollah Khomeini seized power in Iran. Anger against the Western-backed Shah regime helped Khomeini establish his hardline Islamic system, which still dominates the country. (11.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran: When sanctions threaten people's health  

Related content

Hassan Rohani Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran

Opinion: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's resignation a boost for hard-liners 26.02.2019

The announcement that Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is stepping down is proof that Washington's tough policies towards Tehran are showing results. Iran's hard-liners are winning, says DW's Matthias von Hein.

Iran Teheran - 40. Jahrestag der Revolution

Iran launches cruise missile equipped Fateh submarine 17.02.2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled a new cruise missile capable semi-heavy submarine. The launch comes as tensions simmer with Washington and the EU over Iran's ballistic missile program.

Libanon Hisbollah-Lager siegt bei Parlamentswahl

Germany will not list Iran-allied Hezbollah as terrorist: minister 08.03.2019

A top official has said Germany will not ban Hezbollah's political wing following Britain's decision to do so. Germany is under pressure from the United States to take hard action against the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  