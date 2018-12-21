President Donald Trump pays unannounced visit to US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Wednesday to greet US troops who have stayed on in the country following a 2003 US-led invasion to help its government fight extremists.

The visit to the Al-Asad Airbase west of the capital, Baghdad, comes just a week after Trump unsettled his military advisers and international allies, including in Iraq, by announcing that he would withdraw US troops from neighboring Syria, where they have also been helping in the fight against extremist militants.

It was the first visit Trump has paid to troops in a troubled region, and he has previously faced criticism on that score.

It is still unclear whether this trip was scheduled only after it became apparent that the shuttered US government would remain partially shut down indefinitely, with Trump and congressional Democrats in a clinch over the president's call for an anti-immigrant wall on the Mexico border.

Read more: Donald Trump's motives for Syria withdrawal remain as murky as its implementation

Trump visited the Al-Asad Airbase and stayed just over three hours

Syria withdrawal defended

During his visit, Trump said he had "no plans at all" to remove US troops from Iraq, but defended his planned withdrawal from Syria, saying the US presence there was never meant to be "open-ended" and that sufficient military gains had been made against the extremist group "Islamic State" (IS) there.

He said that Turkey had agreed to fight against and get rid of any remaining pockets of IS in Syria.

The president added that Iraq could still be used as a base to stage attacks on IS militants in Syria if needed.

US troops in Syria have been backing Kurdish forces in their fight against the extremist group. Many fear that the US withdrawal could allow IS to regroup and strengthen, with Turkey more interested in fighting the Kurdish forces, which it sees as a danger to its own national interests.

Trump's trip to Iraq was carried out in the utmost secrecy, with the presidential airplane, Air Force One, flying from Washington overnight and landing at the air base under cover of darkness on Wednesday evening.

On his way home, he is scheduled to visit troops at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Watch video 03:01 Now live 03:01 mins. Share James Mattis steps down Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3AUXn US Defense Secretary James Mattis steps down

tj/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.