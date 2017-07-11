Iran blames Germany, other countries, for Qassem Soleimani assassination

Iran's state media has alleged that in addition to the United States, several countries, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Germany and Britain, had played a role in the assassination of its senior military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020, while visiting Baghdad.

According to DEFA Press, more countries would be added to the list once the investigation into Soleimani's killing is completed.

"We must learn from this experience, which came at a great price, and we must make every effort to preserve national unity and cohesion that was achieved due to the blood of martyrs," it said.

On Wednesday, Iranian prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr claimed that a British security firm and an airbase in Germany had a hand in Soleimani's assassination. Without providing evidence, he said that London-based security services company G4S played a role in the killing.

The Iranian government alleges the US had used the Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany for targeting Soleimani.

Iran vows revenge

Speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of Soleimani's killing, Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami vowed to respond to any "action the enemy takes," as he visited a strategic Gulf island near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions with the US.

"We are here today to evaluate and be assured of our powerful capabilities at sea and against enemies who sometimes boast... and threaten," Salami said, according to the Guards' official website Sepahnews.

"We would respond with a reciprocal, decisive and strong blow to whatever action the enemy would take against us," Salami warned.

Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Soleimani as head of the elite Quds force, said Friday that Iran was ready to avenge Soleimani's death.

"From inside your own house, there may emerge someone who will retaliate for your crime," he said at a televised event to mark the anniversary at Tehran University.

"American mischief will not deter the Quds force from carrying on its resistance path," he added.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Coffin passed through the crowd The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Ayatollah weeps Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the region.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Biggest funeral since 1989 While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A popular leader Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures 'We're all Soleimani' Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A military 'hero' Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners. Author: Elliot Douglas



Attacks on US installations

The Trump administration has accused Tehran of orchestrating a recent spate of attacks on US interests in Iraq and warned Baghdad that it would close its embassy unless it can get the attacks under control.

In November, Trump announced a reduction of US troops in Iraq by January, before he leaves office.

On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused outgoing US President Donald Trump of aiming to fabricate a "pretext for war" after Trump blamed Tehran for a rocket strike on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 20.

"Iran doesn't seek war, but will openly and directly defend its people, security and vital interests," he tweeted.