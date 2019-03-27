 India′s water woes: Could special ATMs solve the lack of clean drinking water? | Global Ideas | DW | 03.04.2019

Global Ideas

India's water woes: Could special ATMs solve the lack of clean drinking water?

Tap water in India isn't always clean; people often have to turn to bottled drinking water instead. But that's too expensive for poorer communities. Social entrepreneurs are stepping in with an unusual solution.

A mother gives her child a drink of water in front of a water ATM. A man stands to the side of them

The families living at the edge of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi came to the capital from West Bengal in search of a better livelihood. Their makeshift and brick houses press up against a soaring pile of garbage.

Each day, they climb "trash mountain," as the 30-meter (99 foot) landfill is known, to salvage waste they can resell. Most families earn between 100 rupees ($ 1.45, €1.28) to 400 rupees ($5.79, €5.11) per day.

Life is hard. And from the little money they make, they must buy their own bottled drinking water, because they don't have access to clean drinking water.

"There's a big problem with water. There are no roads or drains, (dirty) water enters our homes," said Latipha Bibi, one of the waste pickers.

Read more: India's 'water man' keeping liquids flowing despite crisis

A woman in a blue shawl stands in front of a landfill (photo: Manon Verchot)

Latipha Bibi makes money from picking waste at the landfill next to her home, but that landfill is also contaminating water

About 30 families get their water from the same tap. It provides water for two to three hours each day, but the waste pickers say contaminants from the nearby dump seep into the pipes and it takes a long time to flush those out, so the community is usually only left with about 30 minutes of clean water a day.

"The water that comes is yellow and black," said Anil Chaurasia from local NGO Chhath Puja Dharmik Samaj Kalyan Samiti, which lobbies the government for services and amenities on the community's behalf. "The trash dump emits ammonia and methane gas. It even catches fire. It burns day and night. Because of this, the groundwater is completely spoilt."

India's water worries

Watch video 01:48

Using the sun to purify water

Water contamination is a problem in most of India. Excess arsenic, fluoride and heavy metals taint the groundwater across a country that relies on this source for 80 percent of its domestic water supply, according to the World Bank.

And climate change is making matters worse.

 Irregular weather patterns and drought mean groundwater pumped for farming and domestic use isn't always replenished. At the same time, rising seas are contaminating freshwater lakes and rivers with saline, leaving them undrinkable.

Rising sea levels destroy freshwater sources

Some 1,700 kilometers (1056.3 miles) from Bhalswa, villagers in Mangamaripeta on the Bay of Bengal are witnessing the Indian Ocean rising around them, and seeping into their groundwater.

"The (ground) water near the beach is all salty water," said Ratna Garikina, one of the villagers. "For around 10 days every month, we face water issues. So, we have to manage with stored water."

Like the waste pickers in Bhalswa, many villagers rely on bottled water for drinking and cooking, costing a family up to 30 rupees per day. But that's more than some can afford, meaning they must drink the municipal water they say is contaminated.

Read more: India's polluted Ganges River threatens people's livelihoods

Across India, people don't trust the water coming out of their taps. The bottled water market grew 184 percent between 2012 and 2017, market research firm Euromonitor found.

The Indian government has promised to provide drinkable water for every family in the country by 2022. But many doubt it will be able to fulfill its promise. In the meantime, startups and social enterprises — some with government funding — are offering cheaper alternatives to bottled water.

Getting water at an 'ATM'

A man selling bottled water (photo: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto)

Bottled water is an expensive option for poorer Indians but they often have little option but to buy it

In the last decade, thousands of "water ATMs" — vending machines where people can collect water in their own containers at low prices — have popped up across the country. Some companies refill these ATMs from trucks, but others, like startup Swajal, pump water from the ground and rivers and purify it.

"I belong to a small village in Uttar Pradesh and water is a problem there," said Vibha Tripathi, Swajal's managing director. Tripathi became concerned about India's water issues after her two-year-old cousin died from diarrhea. In India, diarrhea is the third most common cause of death in children.

Since Swajal's launch in 2014, Tripathi and her team have set up around 400 water ATMs across the country. The company charges more for water in cities, cutting prices in villages where communities don't earn as much. In cities, one liter costs around one rupee. In villages, Swajal charges about half that.

Read more: Is India's IT capital running out of water?

Tripathi says the government doesn't have the capacity to reach the hundreds of millions of people facing water problems. For example, in the case of Bhalswa, the single tap supplies clean water for just 30 minutes because the pipeline is not maintained. And the tap was only built after months of requests from the community.

The infrastructure will come, believes Tripathi, but in the meantime, she says businesses like hers can bring clean water to communities that would otherwise go without.

For many, clean water still out of reach

The Indian government estimates the market for water and wastewater treatment is worth $420 million, and it's growing fast. Still, it can take many years for a company to recover costs on one ATM.

ATMs and other solutions, such as low-cost home tap-water filters, are cheaper than bottled water in the long run. Still, poor communities are paying far more for water than they would if the public supply was clean and safe.

Read more: World's poor pay more for water than the rich: UN

Containers full for water in a yard

Some Indians will only use municipal water for washing up and even then they will boil it

Even where water startups are stepping in to fill the gap, they haven't grown fast enough to reach the hundreds of millions of people living under the poverty line in India. By the end of this year, Swajal wants to set up a thousand water ATMs across the country. But Bhalswa is not a priority right now.

For now, the only option for the community there is to keep lobbying for improvement — and while people in Bhalswa have heard of the ATMs, they would prefer for the government to step in.

"We've gone to our government representative 15 or 20 times to demand for a tap (with clean water supply)," says Bhalswa resident Saira Banu. Banu says she boils water for washing but even then it isn't safe to drink, so she is still forced to buy drinking water.

According to NGO worker Chaurasia, the government has promised to build a water filtration plant to serve the communities living near Bhalswa after 2019. But with the 2019 general elections just around the corner, it's not clear if the current government will still be there to complete these projects, leaving Bhalswa in a state of uncertainty.

"(The current local government representative) said it will happen slowly. But when it will happen or how it will happen, we don't know," said Banu.

*DW reached out multiple times to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, the Central Ground Water Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

  • Weltwassertag (picture-alliance/Zuma)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    A lack of potable water

    Pollution of drinking water is one of the biggest problems in India. An analysis by the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) revealed that 78 percent of sewage in India is untreated and flows directly into its rivers.

  • Weltwassertag Schaum im Jamuna Fluss in Neu Delhi (Reuters/A. Abidi)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Snowflakes or toxic waste?

    This picture shows how a man swims in the Yamuna in New Delhi, India. What appears to be snow-covered water is actually toxic foam caused by industrial waste. World Water Day is also a reminder of the need to save and conserve water resources for future generations.

  • Weltwassertag 22.03.2018 (Getty Images/AFP/A. Ali)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Not a drop to drink

    Pakistan is facing a massive water crisis. The country ranks third in the world among countries facing acute water shortage, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A report by the UN and Pakistan's government has warned the situation may get worse by 2025.

  • Weltwassertag (Reuters/M.P. Hossain)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Water or waste?

    With more than a 1,100 people living per square kilometer, Bangladesh has one of the highest population densities in the world. Even though around 97 percent have access to water, about 4 million people lack safe water due to overcrowded conditions and lack of healthy ways of disposing waste.

  • Weltwassertag Slum in Manila (Getty Images/AFP/N. Celis)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Garbage-filled waterways

    The picture shows residents of slum in Philippines’ capital Manila walk on a wooden plank to cross a garbage-filled waterway. According to water.org, out of 101 million Filipinos, nine million rely on unsafe and unsustainable water resources. Recent news even revealed that Manila is reeling from the most severe water shortage in nearly a decade due to rising demand.

  • Weltwassertag Toiletten in Jakarta (Getty Images/AFP/B. Ismoyo)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Unsanitary conditions

    Shanty houses with hanging toilets, with waste that runs straight into the river below, can be seen in many places in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta even though the situation is a bit better now. With around 250 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world. According to water.org, more than 27 million Indonesian lack safe drinking water.

  • China Chongqing Skyline (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/L. Xianglong)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Needs exceed water supply

    According to a new UN report, China is one of the countries facing problems of groundwater over-extraction. Its per-capita water resources are far lower than the global average. Moreover, the water is being unevenly distributed throughout the country.

  • Kiribati (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press/UNICEF/Sokhin)

    World Water Day - Asia's water woes

    Too much water?

    Kiribati in the Pacific is facing a different water problem. The country is one of the countries most affected by the rise of sea level. Heavy rain or even high tide can cause many villages uninhabitable.

    Author: Marjory Linardy


Using the sun to purify water  

Related content

Indien Mumbai Naomi Mangroven

Saving Mumbai's natural mangrove buffer against rising tides 27.03.2019

Young people in Mumbai are taking action to protect the city's vanishing mangrove forests. The trees, a vital flood defense, help protect millions of vulnerable people on India's coast from rising sea levels.

Mount Everest wird gesäubert

Cleaning up Mount Everest – the world's highest rubbish dump 20.02.2019

Mount Everest has turned into a dumping ground as the growing numbers of climbers leave their trash behind on the mountain. DW reporter Jasvinder Sehgal visited base camp to meet the mountaineers cleaning up the mess.

Indien Umwelt Verschmutzung Recycling Energie

Water and climate change: 'Era of stable abundance is over' 31.08.2018

As World Water Week draws to a close, water and climate expert Jens Berggren explains why climate change is already affecting our precious H2O.

default

