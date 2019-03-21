 Extreme weather: Between deluge and drought, freshwater sources are struggling to replenish | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 22.03.2019

Extreme weather: Between deluge and drought, freshwater sources are struggling to replenish

Worldwide, heavy rainfall and flooding are wreaking havoc from Mozambique to the US. At the same time, ancient water sources are drying up. On World Water Day, DW looks at extreme weather's threat to freshwater sources.

Bangladesch, Umweltverschmutzung (AFP/Getty Images/M. Uz Zaman)

It's hard to grapple with the reality of a shrinking water supply when places like Mozambique are saturated to the point of obliteration.

In the last few days, some of the worst flooding ever recorded — triggered by cyclone Idai — has devastated southeast Africa. Storm surge floods up to six meters (about 20 inches) deep have destroyed nearly 90 percent of Mozambique, as well as neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi; decimating almost all water and power infrastructure. 

Between extreme floods and drought, global warming is disrupting the planet's water cycle.

Worldwide flooding

Across the Atlantic, flooding in the US state of Nebraska has been so bad an entire city was walled off from the outside world. In southeast Asia, more than 80 people have been killed in flash floods brought on by torrential rain in the Papua Province of Indonesia. Some areas of the province recorded almost 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rain in 24 hours.

A hotter global climate — in which a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture — is causing stronger, more frequent rainfall. As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change outlined in their 2018 report, it's likely that anthropogenic influences have affected the global water cycle since 1960. 

Heavy rainfall and floods are a natural part of the world's weather cycle, but climate change is exacerbating them.

Read more: The Floods are Coming

Drought, heat and fire

On the other end of the spectrum of extremes, vital water sources — like lakes, rivers and wetlands — are drying up. For places like Iraq, Australia and China, drought, heat and fire are becoming the new normal.

In China, 28,000 rivers and waterways have dried up over the past 25 years. The country's Yellow River — the second-longest in Asia — is now a mere tenth of what it once was in the 1940s. In late 2018, former Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said the nation's acute water crisis was a threat to its very survival.

Read more: One year after the water crisis, Cape Town recovers from tourism drought

Parts of Australia's Murray-Darling Basin, one of the country's biggest water networks, have experienced huge drops in flows in recent years. Extended drought, prompted by intense heatwaves, in part led to the death of one million fish in the basin over a two-week period in January 2019.

In the Middle East, the Mesopotamian marshlands in southern Iraq, once the largest wetland ecosystem in Western Eurasia, are at risk of disappearing after years of drought.

Read more: German utilities call for more water infrastructure investment

Infographic global hotspots of flooding and drought

While the links between some weather extremes and climate change are more complicated than others, Jascha Lehmann, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, says the line drawn between floods, drought and global warming is clear. 

"There is a lot of evidence pointing to the fact that climate change means we have more weather extremes globally, and this is especially true for heat extremes, for heavy rainfall events and for droughts," he told DW. 

Pegged to gain an extra 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100 if emissions aren't reduced, the world's climate may yet see the worst of such extremes.

The secret is in the soil

One important impact of temperature rise is greater evaporation rates and plant transpiration, which leads to drier soils. When rainfall does occur, these dry soils absorb more of it.  

This, according to Ashish Sharma, professor from the school of civil and environmental engineering at the University of New South Wales, is a crucial aspect of climate change's impact on the water cycle.

Infografik Where is all the extra rain going? EN

A study Sharma co-authored on the topic found that where soils were once moist before heavy rainfall and storms — allowing excess rainfall to runoff into lakes and rivers — they are now so dry they absorb most of the water.

This means, in many parts of the world, increased rainfall is contributing less to "blue water" that flows through lakes, rivers and dams and is extracted for human use, and more to "green water," which is soaked up by the landscape.

"What's happening is the first significant chunk of the rainfall has to be used up to wet the soil before the overland flow can occur and before the big flood can form," Sharma told DW.

This is more so the case with "moderate" floods that flow into dams, the professor said, rather than extreme floods, which tend to lead to more rapid movement of the water from the atmosphere back into the oceans  — preventing it from being stored and used.

"It's these moderate floods that supply water to our dams and it's the dams that basically give us water for our irrigation systems for our communities," Sharma said. The problem, Sharma surmised, "is the temperature rise."

Australian drought

An entire state in Australia was declared in drought for the second half of 2018

Water wars

Less water in our rivers, lakes and dams means less water for drinking, sanitation, food production, energy, and many other vital uses. It can also fuel conflict, and drive people from their homelands.

Age-old tribes like the Marsh Arabs in Iraq are being deprived of their livelihoods on the marshlands. The worst drought in Syria's history, from 2007 to 2010, has been credited as triggering political unrest and instability in the region, leading to a surge of refugees into Europe. 

As Friederike Otto, associate professor at the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University outlines — and as climate change is continually showing — it is the world's poorest and most marginalized that disproportionately suffer.

"It's important in these debates not to forget just who and what is in harm's way, about vulnerability and exposure, by blaming [all extreme weather events] on climate change," she told DW. 

"We shouldn't assume that just because it's 'climate change' that we can't do anything. We can."

  • Geese walk across dry, cracked land next to a shallow river. A canoe is on the river and basic structures can be seen in the distance (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    A parched land

    The Mesopotamian Marshes of southern Iraq are a rare area of wetland in a sea of desert, and are fed by the waters of the Tigris-Euphrates river system. Drought is often an issue in Iraq but a lack of rainfall, internal political strife and the damming of rivers further upstream in Turkey have combined to make the current situation even more dire.

  • A small herd of buffalo look for food in the dry grass surrounding a narrow and shallow strip of water. An empty canoe is lying in the stream (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    Food remains scarce

    Buffalo struggle to find enough to eat in the parched landscape of the Central Marshes near the town of Al-Chibayish. Temperatures in this part of Iraq can often rise above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer and climate change is already taking its toll. Drought is becoming more frequent, leading to increased desertification and the reduction of fertile ground.

  • A canoe-shaped boat travels down a stretch of water. A man is standing at the end of the boat holding an oar, while a woman sits in the middle of the boat (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    Keeping a unique culture alive

    The Marsh Arabs — also known as the Ma'dan — are comprised of many different tribes. They have developed a unique culture that relies entirely on the diversity of the marshlands they inhabit. For centuries, subsistence farming of water buffalo and fishing have been the mainstays of their survival.

  • A woman pours a long, white stream a milk into a bucket (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    Supporting the local economy

    Umm Hassan makes buffalo cream at home which she sells to others in the area. The local economy revolves around the wetlands. The milk is delivered by boat from the buffalo herders, but as the buffalo struggle to find suitable grazing, the yield is falling.

  • A traditional canoe-like boat sits on the dry and cracked marshland (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    Poisoned earth

    A traditional Marsh Arab boat sits on the cracked and dry earth of the Central Marshes. Considered by many to be the location of the biblical Garden of Eden, the marshes once covered over 15,000 square kilometers. During the 1991 Shia uprisings in Iraq, then-president Saddam Hussein drained and poisoned the marshes, driving most of the population into the already overcrowded cities.

  • The corpose of a water buffalo lies on the dry earth of the marshes (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    A victim of drought

    The corpse of a dead water buffalo dumped along a track away from the water of the marshes. Water buffalo have been kept in the marshes since the Sumerian Dynasty. The Sumerians' developments in agriculture, irrigation and the domestication of animals is in part the reason Mesopotamia is known today as the Cradle of Civilization.

  • Three children sort through their catch of fish on the banks of the marsh (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    A meager catch

    Hiba, Zeinab and Hassan sort through their catch of fish. Because of low water levels, the size and quantity of fish is small. The Marsh Arabs once used spears for fishing, but now some are resorting to the illegal use of high voltage electric generators. Many fish species have already completely disappeared from this wetland ecosystem.

  • A boy stares at the camera and puts his hand on the back of a large, black water buffalo (photo: John Wreford)

    Iraq: where water used to flow

    Looking after the herd

    A young Marsh Arab boy looks after his family's herd of water buffalo in the Hammar Marshes. The family has a herd of around 15, but have lost several to malnutrition and disease. Traditionally the buffalo would leave at sunrise to feed in the marshes and return at sunset. It is now common for them to return before midday, still unfed.

    Author: John Wreford


Mosambik Wirbelsturm Idai

After Cyclone Idai, 'Beira has found itself in the dark' 21.03.2019

The Mozambique city of Beira has been isolated since the arrival of Cyclone Idai last week. As telecommunications connections are slowly being restored, DW has spoken with the city's mayor, Daviz Simango.

Rettungseinsätze nach Wirbelsturm «Idai»

Cyclone Idai leaves hundreds of thousands homeless 19.03.2019

Cyclone Idai swept through Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe causing devastating floods and affecting hundreds of thousands of people. More rains are expected as rescue teams struggle to reach survivors and bring in aid.

Mosambik, Beira: Zyklon „Idai“ in Mosambik und Simbabwe

Cyclone Idai: Death toll 'could reach 1,000' 18.03.2019

Mozambique's president has described Idai's aftermath as "a real disaster of great proportions." He has spoken of flying over submerged villages and seeing bodies floating in the floodwaters.

