Cyclone Idai leaves hundreds of thousands homeless

Five days after Cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique with rain and wind speeds in excess of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), there are still victims trapped on roofs and some communities completely engulfed by the flood waters. Food and supplies are only slowly reaching survivors as rain continues to worsen the effects of the flooding.

"Many people are in desperate situations, several thousand are fighting for their lives at the moment sitting on rooftops, in trees and other elevated areas," said the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Christophe Boulierac. "This includes families and obviously many children."

Across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, roads, bridges and crops have been washed away. The Red Cross estimates that up to 400,000 people have lost their homes.

The death toll is rising as the extent of the damage becomes known. Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi suggested a thousand people may have lost their lives, as he announced three days of national mourning. He said his government would declare a national emergency.

The Save the Children charity said of the hard-hit coastal area in Mozambique: "Aerial assessments in Sofala province, in the centre of the country, show that an area more than 50 kilometers wide has been completely submerged."

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Beira bears the brunt Beira on Mozambique's Indian Ocean coastline was the first city to be hit by Idai. The impact knocked out power, flooded roads and brought down homes. The Red Cross, an international charity, described the destruction in Beira as "massive and horrifying."

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Many homes lost Zimbabwe's eastern district of Chimanimani was the country's worst-hit. Many residents saw their homes washed away by flash floods. Acting Defense Minister Perrance Shiri said the devastation resembled "the aftermath of a full-scale war." In Mozambique, at least 400,000 people were left homeless.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Roads and bridges collapse In both Mozambique (pictured) and Zimbabwe, sinkholes destroyed roads and flash floods washed away bridges. "This is the worst infrastructural damage we have ever had," said Joel Biggie Matiza, Zimbabwe's transport and infrastructural development minister.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Relief efforts underway The United Nations and international charity groups delivered aid by helicopter to both countries. Zimbabwe's army also brought aid to those they could reach. But many areas were still inaccessible as a result of persistent bad weather. "This is the worst humanitarian crisis in Mozambique's recent history," said Jamie LeSueur from International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Death toll climbing Cyclone Idai might be the deadliest storm to have ever hit Mozambique. President Filipe Nyusi said the death toll could rise to at least 1,000. At least 200 people have been confirmed dead and officials said they expect that figure to rise. "With every hour and day that passes, our worst fears become increasingly real," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe Difficulty retrieving bodies Zimbabwean Local Government Minister July Moyo told reporters at a post-cabinet meeting that the current toll for his country was around 100. "The total number, we were told they could be 100, some are saying there could be 300. But we cannot confirm this situation," he said. "I understand there are bodies which are floating, some have floated all the way to Mozambique," said Moyo.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique and Zimbabwe More rain expected Mozambique said it expects more heavy rain in the next few days and had issued flood warnings. Many residents nevertheless returned to their homes. The "biggest threat we have now, even bigger than the cyclone, is floods because it's raining more and more," said Alberto Mondlane, governor of Mozambique's hard-hit Sofala province. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



On Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization said the cyclone may be the worst weather-related disaster to have hit the southern hemisphere as the UN explained the extent of the damage and flooding: "We are talking about a massive disaster right now where hundreds of thousands — in the millions of people — (are) potentially affected," said Jens Laerke from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). "We need all the logistical support that we can possibly get."

Some 1.7 million people were in the path of the cyclone in Mozambique, World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said on Tuesday. A further 920,000 people have been affected in Malawi and "thousands more" impacted in Zimbabwe.

The UN's humanitarian director Mark Lowcock said the bulk of the $20 million (€17.6) funding announced Tuesday would initially be used in Mozambique but that it was insufficient to respond to the expected increase in needs across the region. He urged donors to give generously.

jm/rt (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.Cyclone Idaimozam