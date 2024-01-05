India’s Tiger Population Bounces Back
The conservation initiative has helped boost tiger numbers in Madhya Pradesh, known as the 'tiger state'.
Also on Eco India:
What is the value of a tree or a whale?
What does nature do for free and what is its monetary value? Green economists say we could save trees, whales or bees by putting a price tag on them. But how? And is it really such a good idea?
Safeguarding the future of saffron production
For centuries, Kashmir has been a center of saffron production, one of the world's costliest and rarest spices. But now production of 'red gold' is in decline due to changing weather patterns. Scientists are working to see if saffron can be genetically altered to make it more climate-resilient.
A ‘cash for trash’ model in Tamil Nadu proves successful
A project in a town in Tamil Nadu called the ‘Garbage Bank’ pays 6 rupees for a kilogram of garbage. It’s incentivizing people to separate their trash and donate it, contributing to a circular economy in the process.
