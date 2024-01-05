  1. Skip to content
India’s Tiger Population Bounces Back

January 5, 2024

Project Tiger was launched 50 years ago, an ambitious project aimed at reviving India's tiger population, which had fallen dramatically.

https://p.dw.com/p/4atH8
Indien Tigerschutz | Narendra Modi
Image: Satyajeet Singh Rathore/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The conservation initiative has helped boost tiger numbers in Madhya Pradesh, known as the 'tiger state'.

 

Also on Eco India:

 

Eco Africa
Image: MRI Whale Unit/University of Pretoria

What is the value of a tree or a whale?

What does nature do for free and what is its monetary value? Green economists say we could save trees, whales or bees by putting a price tag on them. But how? And is it really such a good idea?

 

 

 

Indien Kaschmir Srinagar | Safranernte
Image: Faisal Khan/Anadolu/picture alliance

Safeguarding the future of saffron production

For centuries, Kashmir has been a center of saffron production, one of the world's costliest and rarest spices. But now production of 'red gold' is in decline due to changing weather patterns. Scientists are working to see if saffron can be genetically altered to make it more climate-resilient.

 

 

 

DW News Videostill | Indien und Einmalplastik
Image: Manira Chaudhary/DW

A ‘cash for trash’ model in Tamil Nadu proves successful

A project in a town in Tamil Nadu called the ‘Garbage Bank’ pays 6 rupees for a kilogram of garbage. It’s incentivizing people to separate their trash and donate it, contributing to a circular economy in the process.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 12.01.2024 – 14:30 UTC
FRI 12.01.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 15.01.2024 – 02:02 UTC
TUE 16.01.2024 – 05:30 UTC
TUE 16.01.2024 – 13:30 UTC
WED 17.01.2024 – 08:30 UTC
WED 17.01.2024 – 16:03 UTC
THU 18.01.2024 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 