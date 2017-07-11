 India: How are Netflix and other streaming platforms transforming Bollywood? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 02.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

India: How are Netflix and other streaming platforms transforming Bollywood?

Streaming services have surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. The online platforms are changing the way Bollywood is traditionally produced and consumed, but will it topple the industry?

Scene from film Sooryavanshi

Does the big screen have a magice that streaming services can't match?

During the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, over-the-top (OTT) media streaming channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and  Disney+ Hotstar have seen considerable growth in India and are reshaping the way Bollywood does business.

The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the Indian movie industry — the world's largest in terms of the number of films produced.

Several films got stuck in various stages of production, and producers struggled to obtain revenues. That was until online streaming platforms took hold, offering an alternative to movie halls in shutdown due to COVID-19.  

"OTT has come as a boon for Bollywood producers because their funds were locked for such a long time. They could just sell their films to streaming platforms and set the cycle rolling," film critic Himesh Mankad told DW.

"If it was not for OTT, we as an industry would have made a lot of losses as the theaters were not functioning and the burden of interest had piled up on films," he said.

Bollywood screenwriter Shokhi Banerjee says most producers now consider OTT platforms as important as theater releases.

"In fact, more important than theater releases, they have impacted the Bollywood business in a major way," Banerjee told DW, adding that the platforms have opened up another important avenue for monetization of content.

Watch video 02:07

Bollywood could take years to recover from lockdowns

Tapping into a new global market

The biggest change OTT platforms have brought to India is providing viewers with access to content from all over the world, says film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

"We are witnessing some phenomenal content from Israel, Spain, Korea and various parts of the world. That gives exposure to the audience and changes the kind of expectations that they have for their entertainment," Rathi told DW.

The plethora of content now available for Indian audiences has also made the market more competitive.

"The benchmark in the minds of the audience is content that they have watched from across the globe. That has pushed Indian filmmakers, writers and actors to pull up their socks and upgrade the quality of entertainment," Rathi said.

According to Banerjee, OTT also allows for a broader domestic viewership in a linguistically diverse country such as India.

"With the language options enabled, we as Bollywood people are also able to access regional cinema, content which never had that much exposure before. So on the content part OTT gives us a broad spectrum to play with," she said.

New platforms for politically-charged films

Streaming platforms have also offered new opportunities for Bollywood filmmakers, actors and writers. Themes that couldn't be explored on the big screen have found takers with OTT.

"OTT platforms have opened you up to all kinds of genres and we as writers and producers are free to tell our stories," she said.

"Themes that were constantly written off by big producers, saying that they won't work in films, like social stigma films or political thrillers were always kept on the backburners before. Now if one film producer will not take it then there are five other OTT platforms to take it," she added.

Watch video 02:35

Meet Aastha Khanna: Bollywood's first intimacy coordinator

Mankad says filmmakers will "always have the backing of OTT, because OTT players are risk takers."

According to Mankad, OTT has also changed the meaning of stardom in India. Some Bollywood actors who didn't make the cut on the big screen are now becoming OTT stars and building their own brand. A-list Bollywood actors on the other hand are increasingly starting to explore OTT to tap into a new market and reach a global audience.

Will online streaming platforms transform Bollywood?

The "battle" between Bollywood and OTT platforms is only going to get bigger, says Banerjee.

"It (OTT) has already transformed the Bollywood industry. Many blockbuster movies have found their releases on OTT in the past two years," she said.

"Even the big film producers are into OTT production now, they are looking at digital films instead of big budget theatrical dramas."

But for Rathi, the impact of streaming platforms will mostly be limited to satellite channels on television.

"I don't see it as competition. Both will complement each other," he said.

Mankad agrees. "There will be a parallel concept of stardom. But will it be a competitor to the big screen? I don't think so."

"When movies like 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Pushpa' and '83' were released,  the conversation around OTT was reduced because there is a magic that the big screen has and that will never die," he said. "At the end of the day you don't go to watch a film in theaters to watch the film, you go for the experience."

  • A Sydney Harbour ferry passes the Sydney Opera House on its way to Circular Quay.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Hollywood now shooting Down Under

    Australia has the virus largely under control. That's pulling in filmmakers. Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon are not shooting in Hollywood, but in Australia. According to the agency Ausfilm, which supports international film productions, 37 US film projects have been outsourced to the country. Stars like Matt Damon and Nicole Kidman are working in the Land of Oz.

  • A scene from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    The rise of streaming

    Warner Bros. will distribute its new films not only in cinemas, but also through streaming. At least 17 films will simultaneously be released in theaters and on the HBO Max portal in 2021, including "Judas and the Black Messiah" (picture), the "Sopranos" sequel "The Many Saints of Newark" and the superhero film "The Suicide Squad". Cinema operators are worried about the future of their theaters.

  • Film still from The Eight Hundred.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    China dominates the cinema market

    For the first time in 2020, two Chinese blockbusters made more money in the box office than US films. The war film "The Eight Hundred" (picture) and another Chinese production, the comedy "Love You Forever," brought in more than $2 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In China, the cinemas are open, even if only with a capacity of 50%.

  • Hollywood sign in the Los Angeles hills.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Collapse of the US market

    Hollywood has recorded financial losses, and less high-profile productions have entered the race for the Oscars on April 25, 2021. Many films from Netflix and Amazon are in the race.

  • A scene from the remake of Berlin Alexanderplatz shows two people about to kiss.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    German films in New York

    Five German arthouse films were due to open in New York cinemas in 2021, including "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani (picture) or the migrant drama "Exile." Now they have to assert themselves online. The films are part of the "Kino! Germany Now!" selection promoted by the German Film Office. Supported by the Goethe-Institute, the initiative aims to increase the visibility of German films.

  • Phoebe Dynevor in Victorian era dress looks out of a horse-drawn coach.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    'Bridgerton' and COVID?

    After season 1 of "Bridgerton" topped the Netflix charts in 83 countries and was streamed by 82 million households — more than ever before — a sequel is now due. Since the series is based on many intimate scenes, Phoebe Dynevor, actress of Daphne Bridgerton, has great doubts that a second season can be filmed under current hygiene rules.

  • Berlinale 2020 | Golden and Silver Bears

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Rescheduling for the Berlinale

    The first major European film festival, which traditionally takes place in Berlin at the end of January / beginning of February, is being remodeled and rescheduled. Industry professionals will meet digitally in March, when the competition will also run. The award ceremony is planned for June, when the Berlin audience can watch the films. But only if the pandemic is contained by then.

  • Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, with a navy sweater, aiming a pistol.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    James Bond in October

    The latest James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new theatrical release should now be October 8, 2021, according to the US production studio MGM. What is probably Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 has been pushed back by a year.

  • Scarlett Johansson as the superheroine the Black Widow, stands in a smoking wasteland, wearing a futuristic costume and looking pensive.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Films in the waiting room

    The film year 2021 will be different. Because many film releases have been postponed due to closed theaters, cinephiles could possibly expect a concentrated selection from spring or mid-2021. In addition to the new Bond film, the Marvel film "Black Widow" with Scarlett Johansson (picture) as well as the sequel to "Top Gun" with Tom Cruise are on hold.

  • A discussion panel at the Cannes Festival sits on a dramatically lit stage. Behind the panel members is the logo of the Cannes Film Festival 2020.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Cannes postponed

    The Cannes Film Festival, which should have been held in May, has been postponed by two months, to July 6-17, 2021. In 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers only published a list of 56 films that they included in the official selection and held a symbolic "mini-festival" in October.

  • Rock band The Flaming Lips give a special corona concert. Each spectator stands in their own plastic bubble.

    11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world

    Coronavirus documentaries

    Already in 2020, there were documentaries about the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan. Now there will be a new contribution in 2021. "In the Same Breath" by Nanfu Wang ("Land of Only Children") tells of misinformation and misconduct on the part of the Chinese and US governments with regard to COVID-19.

    Author: Sabine Oelze


Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

DW recommends

Dilip Kumar: Bollywood legend who narrowed India-Pakistan divide

Dilip Kumar was just as popular in Pakistan as he was in India. The Bollywood star brought people from the rival countries together, in life and in death.  

Bollywood's 'King' Khan

From bad guy to romantic hero: How Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, 50, became the country's most successful movie star and a veritble Bollywood legend.  

Advertisement