Streaming

The continuous transmission of audio or video data via an online network is called streaming. The streamed media are reproduced directly. Contrary to download, no local copy is created.

Numerous online platforms and services use the technology. Popular audio streaming services include Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music. In the video section Netflix, Amazon or Watchever are creating competition for conventional TV broadcasters.

Das Ende zweier Bündel Glasfaserkabel ist auf einer Baustelle zu sehen.

Rural Germany gears up for faster fiber network rollout 09.11.2021

While high-speed internet via fiber-based broadband connectivity has advanced considerably in towns and cities across Germany, rural areas still lag behind. But new competitors are trying to narrow the gap.
Protestierende in Mbabane zielen auf einen Militärhubschrauber

AfricaLink on Air - 19 October 2021 19.10.2021

News+++eSwatini's pro-democracy protests+++Cameroon's French speaking villages form militias+++Streaming services hope for African boost+++Somaliland's women's basketball dreams+++Italy's stict COVID-19 rules+++
RELEASE DATE: September 17, 2021. TV series TITLE: Squid Game STUDIO: Netflix DIRECTOR: PLOT: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. STARRING: Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Stephen Fu. (Credit Image: © Netflix/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

South Korean drama 'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest ever hit 13.10.2021

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian take on children's games gained popularity primarily by word of mouth, garnering 111 million fans since it debuted less than a month ago.
What distinguishes 'Squid Game' from other survival thrillers 06.10.2021

The South Korean Netflix hit series is a new take on the "Hunger Games" and "Battle Royale" genre, but it also comments on the vicious nature of capitalism.
Motiv: Produktionsbild Queen Sono (in Südafrika produzierte Netflix-Serie, die am 28. Februar 2020 weltweit anläuft) Aufnahmedatum: 02.01.2020 Rechte: Netflix

Africa becomes 'the next streaming market' as Netflix hits Kenya 04.10.2021

Netflix has launched a free mobile plan for Kenya, offering about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies. Afrolynk CEO Moses Acquah told DW the streaming service hits a growth market stretching beyond a single country.
Ferrari Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany celebrates after taking the pole position at the end of the qualifying session for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir racetrack in Manama March 11, 2006. Former F1 champion Schumacher is leaving Lausanne hospital for Swiss home, a family statement announced on Tuesday, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files (BAHRAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT HEALTH SOCIETY PROFILE)

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher on Netflix 23.09.2021

An invincible race car driver, but also a loving family man. The streaming service's new film, "Schumacher," unveils different facets of the Formula One giant.
Peri Baumeister, Stanislav Honzik, Blood Red Sky 2021 Credit: Netflix / The Hollywood Archive Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStanislavxHonzikx 34178013THA

Why German vampire film 'Blood Red Sky' is a Netflix hit 06.09.2021

More than 50 million people have watched director Peter Thorwarth's thriller — a German Netflix record. What is the secret of "Blood Red Sky"?
INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Music fans attend day 3 of 2014 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

How country music is taking over the world 03.09.2021

Giddy-up, Jolene! Country music has undergone a facelift and is now attracting people from all walks of life. What is its recipe for success?

7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Reese Witherspoon holds the award she won for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Why Wall Street thinks Reese Witherspoon is worth $900 million 10.08.2021

In one of a series of big-money deals changing business in Hollywood, the actor recently sold her production firm to a group backed by investment company Blackstone.
DiDi logo displayed on a phone screen is seen with illustrative stock chart in the background in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 8, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

China tech crackdown spooks global investors 01.08.2021

Alibaba's Jack Ma was the first to be targeted by Beijing's crackdown on private enterprise. Now ride-hailing, streaming, delivery and tuition firms have run foul of authorities and investors are nursing heavy losses.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 30.07.2021

EU GDP returned to growth in second quarter - Disney, Johansson agent trade barbs over lawsuit – More Australians leave the city for country life
This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release 30.07.2021

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney over its streaming release of the film, which she claimed deprived her of potential earnings and breached her contract. Disney say she pocketed $20 million to date.
ARCHIV - 21.11.2016, USA, New York: Die Trophäe des International Emmy Awards wird bei der 44. Verleihung hochgehoben. Mit zwei Nominierungen geht Deutschland am 23.11.2020 in die diesjährige Verleihung der International Emmys. (zu dpa International Emmys werden verliehen - Deutschland zweimal nominiert) Foto: Andrew Gombert/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

And the Emmy goes to ... streaming giants 14.07.2021

HBO, Netflix and Apple TV lead the Emmy nominee pack as streaming services offer an escape for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gucken, was und wann man will - das ist die Strategie von Streamingdiensten wie Netflix oder Amazon Prime.

Streaming giants leave Europe's TV networks for dust 22.05.2021

As Warner and Discovery team up to create yet another global streaming giant, European broadcasters feel the heat. Politicians, tech giants and US peers are hacking away at their business models.

DW Business – Europe & America 17.05.2021

WarnerMedia, Discovery merge streaming production – Long work hours kill hundreds of thousands - Portugal welcomes tourists again
FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of a mobile user seen next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

EU charges Apple with breach of competition law 30.04.2021

The iPhone maker unfairly puts music-streaming rivals at a disadvantage due to its App Store rules, the EU's competition commissioner has said.
