The continuous transmission of audio or video data via an online network is called streaming. The streamed media are reproduced directly. Contrary to download, no local copy is created.
Numerous online platforms and services use the technology. Popular audio streaming services include Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music. In the video section Netflix, Amazon or Watchever are creating competition for conventional TV broadcasters.