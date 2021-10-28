Visit the new DW website

Bollywood

India's film industry has been taking the world by storm. With US actors now featuring in Bollywood movies it is hard to imagine a world before subtitlted Hindi language movies had entered mainstream culture.

Bollywood movies have penetrated popular culture with their entertaining choreographies, high-pitch tunes and melodramatic plotlines. In India, Bollywood films now make for almost half of all box office revenue. Most Bollywood studios are based in and around the city of Mumbai and together make for one of the biggest film industries in the world.

Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aryan Khan: Was Bollywood star's son targeted for political reasons? 28.10.2021

Aryan Khan, the son of Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on drug charges and denied bail for weeks. Authorities have been accused of unfairly targeting the family of a Muslim celebrity.
TO GO WITH India-entertainment-Bollywood-cinema,FOCUS by Aditya PHATAK In this photograph taken on December 5, 2014, an Indian cinemagoer walks past a poster of a screening of the popular Bollywood Hindi film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (The Brave hearted Will Take The Bride Away) at the Maratha Mandir movie theatre in Mumbai. The 1995 Bollywood love flick titled Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (The Brave Hearted Will Take Away the Bride) is now the longest running movie in Indian cinema history. DDLJ, as the movie is commonly known in India, is set to clock a successful run of 1000 weeks on December 12. AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images)

How India's COVID crisis has changed Bollywood 16.07.2021

Cinema complexes are shutting down nationwide, while hundreds of films have been indefinitely postponed. Bollywood has estimated losses in the millions.
July 7, 2021, Pakistan: PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN, JUL 07: Fans lighting candles next to the ancestral home of cinema .legend Muhammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar) who passed away after a protracted illness in .Mumbai, during ceremony held at his residency in Peshawar on Wednesday, July 07, 2021. Dilip .Kumar, one of India's earliest and most famous film actors, has died in Mumbai at the age of 98. .A veritable legend, Kumar acted in more than 65 films over nearly five decades, playing roles .that ranged from the iconic to the endearing. Dilip Kumar was born Yusuf Khan in December .1922 in Peshawar. Like some of his Muslim contemporaries, he took on a Hindu name Dilip .Kumar when he joined the Hindi film industry. (Credit Image: © PPI via ZUMA Wire

Dilip Kumar: Bollywood legend who narrowed India-Pakistan divide 12.07.2021

Dilip Kumar was just as popular in Pakistan as he was in India. The Bollywood star brought people from the rival countries together, in life and in death.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2008, file photo, veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, right, receives a Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi, India. Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File)

Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98 07.07.2021

Dilip Kumar, nicknamed Bollywood's "Tragedy King," enjoyed a career spanning more than 50 years and nearly 60 films. He was known for big hits such as "Devdas" (1955) and "Mughal-e-Azam" (1960).
Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar (2nd L) shares an intimate moment with leading man Mahesh Babu (L) and a film crew at a gannet colony at Muriwai in New Zealand 07 April 2000, during the shooting for an as yet unnamed romance for the Hyderabad market. In the last two years 38 Bollywood movies have been shot in New Zealand, with Indian filmmakers flooding in since the success of last year's blockbuster Kaho Na Pyar Hai. AFP PHOTO/Michael Field (Photo by MICHAEL FIELD / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL FIELD/AFP via Getty Images)

India: Bollywood's first 'intimacy coordinator' wants safe standards for sex scenes 28.06.2021

Aastha Khanna is working on setting ground rules on Bollywood film sets, focusing on making a safe space for consent during intimate scenes. The industry has a long way to go on building awareness around intimacy.
Aastha Khanna Profile picture of Intimacy Coordinator Aastha Khanna

Meet Aastha Khanna: Bollywood's first intimacy coordinator 21.06.2021

Many actors, especially women, have seen their boundaries violated while filming intimate scenes. One woman is working to make it easier for actors to establish their boundaries on film sets.
Indian Bollywood actor Sonu Sood attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

How is Bollywood reacting to India's COVID crisis? 30.04.2021

As many Indian states reel under a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths, various Bollywood actors are using their star appeal to help those in need.
April 25, 2018 - Mumbai, India - Indian film actress Swara Bhasker pose during the 'Veere Di Wedding' film trailer launch event at PVR cinema, Juhu in Mumbai

Swara Bhasker: Indian government 'tampering with constitution' 02.04.2021

Swara Bhasker, a critically acclaimed Bollywood actress, talks to DW about growing authoritarian tendencies in India and the need for better ties between New Delhi and Islamabad.
MUMBAI, INDIA OCTOBER 11: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 72 birthday with fans and media in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group).. *** Local Caption *** Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan honored with international film archive prize 19.03.2021

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has been honored with the FIAF award for his contribution to preserving international film heritage.

Netflix-Serie Delhi Crime (2019), basierend auf dem realen Bus-Vergewaltigungsfall in Indien 2012

Netflix, Amazon woo viewers in India with offbeat television 22.01.2021

Global streaming websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime are bankrolling new series, like Emmy-winner "Delhi Crime." They address social taboos rarely seen in mainstream entertainment in India.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 29.12.2020

Markets rally on US stimulus and Brexit deal - Bollywood seeks happier plotlines in 2021 - Berlin airport shops hit by lockdown
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 29.12.2020

Markets rally on US stimulus package - Oil revenues in the Gulf dropped 60% - Bollywood seeks happier plotlines in 2021
Bollywood could take years to recover from lockdowns 28.12.2020

With its dance numbers and peppy songs, Bollywood movies offer millions an escape from the drudgery of daily life, but deserted cinemas have left India's film industry desperate for a happier plotline next year.
3300590 02/16/2018 Actor Robert Pattinson on the red carpet of Damsel animation film, at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Foto: Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik/dpa |

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive 02.10.2020

From Hollywood to Bollywood, numerous movie stars have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out. The virus has also found its way to the top athletes.
Media personnel surround Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty as she arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for questioning, following the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2020. Picture taken September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Arrest of Bollywood star sparks outcry over media sensationalism, misogyny 11.09.2020

News channels, WhatsApp groups and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have played a big role in blurring the lines between fact and conjecture in this case.
Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut shows her forefinger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on April 29, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

India: Bollywood star gets tight security after criticizing Mumbai 09.09.2020

Kangana Ranaut had equated Mumbai to "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" after receiving "open threats." Her comments mean she will now need VIP-level security when she returns to the city.
