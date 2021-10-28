India's film industry has been taking the world by storm. With US actors now featuring in Bollywood movies it is hard to imagine a world before subtitlted Hindi language movies had entered mainstream culture.

Bollywood movies have penetrated popular culture with their entertaining choreographies, high-pitch tunes and melodramatic plotlines. In India, Bollywood films now make for almost half of all box office revenue. Most Bollywood studios are based in and around the city of Mumbai and together make for one of the biggest film industries in the world.