  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
MigrationPakistan

Pakistan: 'Afghan Shah Rukh Khan' fears deportation

Manaf Siddique in Karachi
November 21, 2023

Farhad Khan has built a life impersonating the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in Afghanistan and Pakistan. After fleeing the Taliban, he's now worried about being forced back as Pakistan cracks down on illegal migrants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZGkU