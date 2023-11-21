Pakistan: 'Afghan Shah Rukh Khan' fears deportation

MigrationPakistanPakistan: 'Afghan Shah Rukh Khan' fears deportationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationPakistanManaf Siddique in Karachi11/21/2023November 21, 2023Farhad Khan has built a life impersonating the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in Afghanistan and Pakistan. After fleeing the Taliban, he's now worried about being forced back as Pakistan cracks down on illegal migrants.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZGkUAdvertisement