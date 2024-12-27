  1. Skip to content
India

In India, divers help revive Goa's fragile coral reefs

Akanksha Saxena in Goa, India
December 27, 2024

Venkatesh Charloo and his team of volunteers dive into Goa's waters to restore fragile coral reefs. Through innovative techniques like transplantation and microfragmentation, they are reviving marine ecosystems and protecting ocean life.

