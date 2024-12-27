In India, divers help revive Goa's fragile coral reefs

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIn India, divers help revive Goa's fragile coral reefsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAkanksha Saxena in Goa, India12/27/2024December 27, 2024Venkatesh Charloo and his team of volunteers dive into Goa's waters to restore fragile coral reefs. Through innovative techniques like transplantation and microfragmentation, they are reviving marine ecosystems and protecting ocean life.https://p.dw.com/p/4od1BAdvertisement