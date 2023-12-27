Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha is an editor at DW's Asia Desk, based in Bonn.

Her main focus is on political, social and environmental issues affecting South Asian societies, including the dangers posed by growing right-wing nationalism.

She produces long-form video reportages from India and the wider region.

At DW Hindi, she also moderates a couple of digital programs like "Aao Baat Karein" (Let's Talk) and an interview series about women trailblazers from India.

Akanksha also trains young journalists from India as part of programs organized by the DW Akademie.

She has won several awards in recognition of her work, including the Laadli Media Award 2022 and a Silver at the World Media Festivals in 2023.

An episode of the DW's digital series "Choices – Dare 2 Dream" she directed also won a Gold at the New York Festivals, 2022.

Prior to joining DW, Akanksha had worked with other media outlets, including the TRT World and the BBC.