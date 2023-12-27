  1. Skip to content
Akanksha Saxena
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Akanksha Saxena

Multimedia journalist covering India and the wider South Asia region.

Akanksha Saxena is an award-winning digital and TV journalist focusing on politics, gender issues and the environment in India and other South Asian countries.

Akanksha is an editor at DW's Asia Desk, based in Bonn.

Her main focus is on political, social and environmental issues affecting South Asian societies, including the dangers posed by growing right-wing nationalism.

She produces long-form video reportages from India and the wider region.

At DW Hindi, she also moderates a couple of digital programs like "Aao Baat Karein" (Let's Talk) and an interview series about women trailblazers from India.  

Akanksha also trains young journalists from India as part of programs organized by the DW Akademie.

She has won several awards in recognition of her work, including the Laadli Media Award 2022 and a Silver at the World Media Festivals in 2023.

An episode of the DW's digital series "Choices – Dare 2 Dream" she directed also won a Gold at the New York Festivals, 2022.

Prior to joining DW, Akanksha had worked with other media outlets, including the TRT World and the BBC.

Featured stories by Akanksha Saxena

Excavators extracting sand from a riverbed in Goa

Illegal sand mining wreaks environmental damage in India

Demand for sand has risen dramatically, thanks in large part to its crucial role in the construction industry.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 27, 202316:44 min
A woman wearing a yellow dress and a red safri stands by the side of a heavily trafficked road in a rural area.

Sex work one of few options for women in India's Rajasthan

DW visits a community of prostitutes in Rajasthan who use their earnings to pull themselves out of poverty.
SocietyJune 28, 202303:03 min
Stories by Akanksha Saxena

Women protest with burning torches

Bhopal: A continuing legacy of a disaster

Bhopal: A continuing legacy of a disaster

After the gas leak in Bhopal in 1984, survivors and children are still suffering.
GlobalizationFebruary 7, 202408:53 min
Portrait of a woman

Loud and proud: Kashmir's female rappers

Loud and proud: Kashmir's female rappers

The rocky road of female rappers in male-dominated Kashmir.
EqualityJanuary 29, 202406:18 min
Bollywood actors Warina Hussain (right) and Aayush Sharma dance during the promotion of their film

What happened to Bollywood's #MeToo movement?

What happened to Bollywood's #MeToo movement?

Five years ago, reports of sexual harassment and assault in Bollywood sent shock waves through the industry.
FilmDecember 1, 2023
external

Inside India's growing home senior care industry

Inside India's growing home senior care industry

India's market for home senior care is projected to grow, but it is facing challenges like lack of trained caregivers.
SocietyJanuary 30, 202304:33 min
Indian PM Narendra Modi meeting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of this year's G7 Summit in Germany

India, Canada see diplomatic rift over Sikh 'Khalistan' vote

India, Canada see diplomatic rift over Sikh 'Khalistan' vote

The issue of Sikh separatist groups operating in Canada has become a source of tension between New Delhi and Ottawa.
PoliticsNovember 8, 2022
A worker makes tiles with construction waste at a recycling factory

India fights construction waste by turning it into tiles

India fights construction waste by turning it into tiles

Only 1% of total construction waste is recycled in India. New private players are now trying to solve the problem.
SocietyOctober 25, 202203:21 min
