Akanksha Saxena in Batticaloa, eastern Sri Lanka

11/14/2024 November 14, 2024

Tamil farmers and activists in Sri Lanka have faced years of land grabs and livestock killings fueled by state-backed projects. Many see these actions as a continued push toward Sinhalization — a strategy to establish majoritarian Sinhala-Buddhist dominance in the aftermath of decades of civil war. DW reports from Batticaloa in eastern Sri Lanka.