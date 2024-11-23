  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsSri Lanka

Wounds of war: Clearing land mines in Sri Lanka

Akanksha Saxena
November 23, 2024

After decades of civil war, over a million land mines remain in the ground in Sri Lanka. Women are on the front line of the demining effort.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nLUQ

Fifteen years after Sri Lanka's brutal civil war, its northern lands remain littered with deadly landmines. They are a haunting reminder of the conflict's survivors, who lost everything.

On behalf of the Halo Trust, an NGO clearing landmines, women like Chandradevi and Sasireka, war widows and single mothers, are taking on the perilous task of demining — rebuilding their lives and their communities, one patch of land at a time.

We travelled to the north of Sri Lanka to witness their daily work and see what challenges these communities face.

A report by DW’s Akanksha Saxena.

Editor’s note:

In response to comments in this section, as well as a complaint from The Halo Trust, we wish to provide additional context to the story:

During Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war, tens of thousands of anti-personnel mines were laid by both the Sri Lankan Army and the militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Both sides used these mines to secure territory and make front lines impregnable to attackers. Even after the war ended in 2009, these land mines have continued to endanger civilians. The Halo Trust, a non-political organization, is dedicated to the humanitarian task of clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance, and supporting communities affected by conflict. The political aspects discussed in this story do not reflect the position of The Halo Trust, which has asked for this clarification.

With regard to the fate of the disappeared, reports from the UN and human rights organizations such as Amnesty International have highlighted that Sri Lanka has "the second highest number" of enforced disappearances in the world. As most of the disappeared were men, it is primarily mothers, sisters and wives who have led the search for their loved ones. The unresolved fate of thousands of disappeared continues to haunt entire communities, leaving families without answers. According to the UN, enforced disappearances were primarily used by Sri Lankan security forces and the paramilitary group LTTE to intimidate and suppress perceived opponents.

Skip next section Similar stories from Sri Lanka

Similar stories from Sri Lanka

A street view of Colombo, Sri Lanka

Why young Sri Lankans are staying, despite economic crisis

Although many young people have fled for better opportunities abroad, some say they want to help rebuild their country.
BusinessSeptember 20, 202402:58 min
Sri Lanka Thalawakele | Teeplantagenarbeiter vor der Präsidentschaftswahl

Sri Lanka goes to the polls as economy sees upswing

Sri Lanka is slowly coming out of an economic crisis. The upcoming elections will decide where the country is going.
BusinessSeptember 19, 202403:15 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Asia

More on Conflicts from Asia

Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
Mapped Out Indien China

Tracking the tense relationship between India and China

India and China share the longest disputed land border in the world – and are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean.
ConflictsMarch 18, 202415:27 min
Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.

China, Philippines row over claims in South China Sea

Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.
ConflictsMarch 8, 202402:26 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Fokus Europa Türkei Femizide

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Femicide and violence against women are on the rise in Turkey.
ConflictsDecember 5, 202426:04 min
Ioan Fodor, an orthopedic surgeon at Bucharest Children's Hospital, points to an X-ray on a computer screen.

Gaza's wounded treated in Romania after rare evacuation

The chance to get treatment for his injured daughter in Romania leaves a father worried about his wife left in Gaza.
ConflictsDecember 2, 202403:28 min
children holding containers, queueing for food in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes intensify across central Gaza

With the ceasefire in Lebanon proving fragile, there's been no letup to the conflict in Gaza.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202401:37 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter