Why young Sri Lankans are staying despite economic crisis

Aparna Ramamurthy | Natarajan Sundar both in Colombo
September 20, 2024

Sri Lanka has seen a brain drain after it declared bankruptcy in 2022. Although many young people have fled for better opportunities abroad, some told DW they want to help rebuild the country.

