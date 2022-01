Can't miss the City within the city

Although the Vatican is the smallest country in the world, you won't need to go through passport control to visit. It's located in the center of Rome and is home to one of the world's most influential people: the Pope. Keep a lookout for the unique outfits of the Vatican army, the Pontifical Swiss Guards, and take a stroll around the impressive oval-shaped plaza in front of St. Peter's Basilica.