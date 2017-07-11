Hungary asylum policies 'failed' to fulfill EU obligations

Hungary's asylum policies failed to comply with European Union law, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday.

In 2018, the European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, filed a case against Hungary over the "non-compliance" of its asylum policies with EU law.

Thursday's ruling follows an earlier ECJ decision in May this year, where the court ruled that Hungary had illegally held asylum seekers in prison-like conditions in so-called transit zones. The court found the practice amounted to unlawful detention.

Shortly after the May ruling, the Hungarian government announced it would close its controversial border camps, which held asylum-seekers in legal limbo and in poor conditions.

What the court ruled

Hungary's rules made it virtually impossible for people to file asylum applications at the Serbian-Hungarian border.

People were only allowed to file for asylum at one of the two transit zones, but Hungarian authorities "drastically" limited the number of people allowed to enter.

EU member-states "cannot delay [asylum claims] unjustifiably."

Making asylum-seekers remain in the transit zone camps "constitutes detention" and Hungary did not adequately justify holding people in the camps.

The 2015 migration crisis did not justify Hungary's decision to override EU rules.

Hungary did not respect the right of people to remain in the country while appealing the decision on their asylum case.

Hungary under pressure over asylum policy

The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has regularly clashed with other EU-member states over its treatment of refugees and refusal to take part in EU-wide distribution quotas.

Hungary and Poland have also been on a collision course with the EU over rule of law violations.

During the 2015 migration crisis, Orban ordered the construction of fences topped with razor wire to prevent the entry of asylum-seekers traveling towards western Europe.

More than 1 million irregular migrants entered the EU in 2015, many fleeing war and extreme poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/rt (AFP)