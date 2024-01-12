How Social Media Aids Human Trafficking and Smuggling

Platforms like TikTok have become a marketplace for traffickers and people smugglers. They lure people here with supposedly safe passages and seemingly lucrative jobs. How has social media changed the illegal business?

Image: DW

“Coyotes”: How these people smugglers use the Internet

People who smuggle unauthorized migrants into the USA illegally and for a lot of money are called "coyotes". They offer their services on social media platforms - worldwide and largely unchallenged.

Image: DW

From refugee to refugee influencer

With videos of their own escape, some migrants have become famous practically en route while they were fleeing. Now, as influencers, they help others to recognize dangers on the way and earn good money in the process.

Image: Artlist

How social media is used to turn migrants into slaves

Advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook entice people with supposedly lucrative jobs in Europe. Those who respond are often exploited, even in rich countries like Germany.

Image: DW

Saved by Whatsapp: The suffering of a modern slave

Too much work, hardly any sleep: this is how a domestic worker experienced her time in a Gulf state. She was not allowed to go to hospital when she got very sick. Rescue came just before it was too late - via WhatsApp.

Image: DW

Fighting forced labor with TikTok

As "the Lucky Mum", Debra Nyanchoka helps exploited women who had to work as modern-day slaves in the Gulf states. She denounces the exploiters - on her Facebook channel.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 13.01.2024 – 02:02 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 04:15 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 10:15 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 17:15 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 07:15 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 14:15 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 18:15 UTC

MON 15.01.2024 – 06:15 UTC

MON 15.01.2024 – 08:30 UTC

TUE 16.01.2024 – 12:45 UTC

TUE 16.01.2024 – 21:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5