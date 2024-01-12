How Social Media Aids Human Trafficking and Smuggling

How Social Media Aids Human Trafficking and SmugglingJanuary 12, 2024
“Coyotes”: How these people smugglers use the Internet
People who smuggle unauthorized migrants into the USA illegally and for a lot of money are called "coyotes". They offer their services on social media platforms - worldwide and largely unchallenged.
From refugee to refugee influencer
With videos of their own escape, some migrants have become famous practically en route while they were fleeing. Now, as influencers, they help others to recognize dangers on the way and earn good money in the process.
How social media is used to turn migrants into slaves
Advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook entice people with supposedly lucrative jobs in Europe. Those who respond are often exploited, even in rich countries like Germany.
Saved by Whatsapp: The suffering of a modern slave
Too much work, hardly any sleep: this is how a domestic worker experienced her time in a Gulf state. She was not allowed to go to hospital when she got very sick. Rescue came just before it was too late - via WhatsApp.
Fighting forced labor with TikTok
As "the Lucky Mum", Debra Nyanchoka helps exploited women who had to work as modern-day slaves in the Gulf states. She denounces the exploiters - on her Facebook channel.
